* 894 billion dirhams of assets value

* 108 billion dirhams new investments

* 9.8% cumulative return for a period of five years

* Khaldoun Al-Mubarak: We are moving forward in the march of progress and contribute to achieving more achievements

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) Increase in total comprehensive income Mubadala Investment During the past year, it reached 72 billion dirhams, compared to 53 billion dirhams in 2019. This is the largest annual gross income in the company’s history. Several factors contributed to it, the most important of which are the growth of the stock portfolio, the performance of its investment funds, and the growth of its assets in various business sectors, according to what Mubadala reported in a statement.

The company said: The company’s strategic direction towards increasing investment in sectors experiencing strong growth, such as technology, life sciences and consumer goods, contributed to this performance, through direct investments and partnerships with elite companies specialized in managing investment funds.

She stated: Investments in 2020 played an important role in promoting this strategy, including long-term investment agreements in the field of technology with “Silver Lake”, in the field of life sciences with “BCI Pharma” in the United States, and in the consumer goods and communications sector. With the Reliance Group in India, as well as making new investments in Apax Partners, Citadel, iSquared Capital and CVC.

More achievements

His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said: “It was the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, and the constant follow-up and supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, the biggest motivation for us to face the challenges of the previous period, to move forward in the process of progress and contribute to achieving more achievements “.

He added: “During the past year, as the world faced the repercussions of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, we worked with our partners in various sectors to provide support and assistance to the communities severely affected by this epidemic, and all employees of the Mubadala Group showed a high degree of dedication and diligence. To provide a helping hand and assistance, and we are keen to continue our efforts in this field. “

Al Mubarak affirmed Mubadala’s success in overcoming the challenges that brought about the year 2020, and said, “We have succeeded in overcoming the repercussions of the sharp decline that occurred on the global economy at the beginning of 2020. By increasing investments that enabled us to achieve record results and profits at the end of the year. We have been keen to invest in promising sectors that have strong growth potential, and in investment funds with outstanding performance. The technology and life sciences sectors, in particular, have achieved significant growth during the past year. We seek to enhance our presence in these important areas and geographical areas as the global economy continues. To recover. “

New investments

In total, the United Arab Emirates and the United States remain the two largest geographical areas for Mubadala investments. The year 2020 saw new investments in India, and Mubadala, through its sovereign partnerships, has also invested in France, China and Russia.

The current assets of the group at the end of the year amounted to 894 billion dirhams, compared to 853 billion dirhams in 2019.

A diversified investment portfolio

On his part, Carlos Obaid, Chief Financial Officer of Mubadala Investment Company, said: “This strong performance by Mubadala reflects the high flexibility that the company enjoys, as well as the strength and durability of our diversified investment portfolio. He added that we are benefiting from the high investor demand for our bond issues, as we maintain a debt ratio equivalent to 9.1% and enjoy strong liquidity at the current stage as part of our endeavor to achieve our vision in the long term.

Most important financial achievements:

34% of Mubadala’s investment portfolio consists of direct and indirect investments in private companies, 29% of it in listed equities and 14% in real estate and infrastructure, in addition to other investments.

– Last year, Mubadala achieved 104 billion dirhams through the sale of a number of its investment assets and investment returns inside and outside the country, including the sale of 39% of its stake in “Borealis” to “OMV”, at a value of 16.7 billion dirhams, in the largest single deal. In the history of the company.

Investments worth 108 billion dirhams in new projects, including:

-4.3 billion dirhams in “Geo”, the leading telecom company in India.

-2.7 billion dirhams in “Silver Lake”; The global leader in technology investment.

-3 billion dirhams in the “Reliance Retail” company; Which is one of the fastest growing Indian companies in the retail and FMCG sector.

-2.2 billion dirhams in BCI Pharma; The world leader in the pharmaceutical industry.

-7.5 billion dirhams in the investment funds of “CVC”, “Citadel”, “IceQuird Capital” and “Apax Partners”.

Cumulative return

Mubadala has also announced a cumulative return of 9.8% for a period of five years, starting from 2016. The company had previously announced its intention to start publishing benchmark comparisons against long-term indicators in place of other measurement indicators such as annual return or net annual income, which were not It is applicable to Mubadala as a long term investor

Inspired by the efforts of our wise leadership in the UAE, Mubadala has worked side by side with its partners in more than 50 countries and across various economic sectors, with the active participation of its more than 100,000 employees around the world, to confront the Covid-19 pandemic. Mubadala has focused on supporting the surrounding communities in its investment areas around the world, as it launched the #We WorkSave campaign, with the aim of coordinating and publicizing its initiatives in order to achieve the desired support.

Community initiatives

In recognition of its responsibility towards the homeland, during the year 2020, Mubadala launched a number of initiatives aimed at supporting the community:

The Mubadala Healthcare Network joined forces in providing healthcare to patients and supporting the state’s efforts under these exceptional circumstances. The services provided to patients included providing medical advice over the phone and using other communication techniques, delivering prescriptions for medicines to homes, and providing home care for Covid-19 patients.

Mubadala’s Strata Manufacturing Company entered into a strategic partnership with Honeywell International to produce N95 masks at Strata’s facilities in Al Ain. The new production line, which has entered the production stage, is the first of its kind in the Gulf region, and has an annual production capacity of more than 30 million masks.

To contribute to the efforts to detect and diagnose the Covid-19 virus in the UAE, the global leading technology group “42G”, in which Mubadala invested in 2020, and the pioneering company “BGI” in genetic code research, established a laboratory in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi. Tens of thousands of tests per day, which is the first laboratory of its kind in the world of this size outside China.

Yahsat has expanded its contribution to the distance education initiative by providing free satellite internet service to students in some areas where regular internet service is not available within the country.

The Mubadala Real Estate and Infrastructure unit has committed to providing a financial support package of AED 420 million to tenants of retail stores, residential and office facilities, and hospitality facilities.