The Middle Andaman concession was awarded, following the Indonesian licensing round, to a joint bid by Mubadala Energy and Harbour Energy, which will operate the concession with a 60 per cent interest, while Mubadala Energy will hold a 40 per cent interest.

This acquisition further strengthens Mubadala Energy’s growth strategy in the Andaman Sea Basin region and expands its opportunities.

Mubadala Energy announced the successful and safe completion of drilling and appraisal operations at the South Andaman wells, including Layaran-1, Tankulu-1, Layaran-2 and Layaran-2 ST1, which demonstrated the potential to discover several trillion cubic feet of natural gas at the site.

Advanced technologies and deepwater drilling capabilities played a critical role in the success of exploration and appraisal activities to ensure enhanced drilling efficiency and safety.

“Our success in securing the Central Andaman concession is an important strategic development that will open the door to further future opportunities,” said Adnan Buftaim, Chief Operating Officer, Mubadala Energy. “Our operational capabilities and extensive experience in this basin enhance our ability to maximize the potential of the resources available in the South and Middle Andaman regions. We look forward to working with our partner and government stakeholders to develop these projects.”

Abdulla Bu Ali, Head of Mubadala Energy’s Indonesia Office, said: “The successful completion of drilling operations with the highest safety standards is not only a culmination of our team’s efforts, but also a milestone for Mubadala Energy that will support energy transition efforts in line with Indonesia’s energy security priorities.”

Through drilling operations in the South Andaman and Andaman II blocks, Mubadala Energy and its partners have confirmed the importance of these resource-rich locations that have the potential to reshape the energy landscape in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, and the company is actively formulating a strategy to develop these resources and bring them into production as quickly as possible.