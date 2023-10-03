Hossam Abdelnaby (Abu Dhabi)

Khalfan Al Mansouri, head of the Mubadala Energy Office in Malaysia, stressed the importance of the company’s role in supporting energy security in Malaysia and achieving its goal of climate neutrality in 2050. He said in statements to Al-Ittihad during the company’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC): The project The “Pegaga” gas field, located off the coast of Malaysia, is one of the most important vital projects for Mubadala Energy Company, given that it is a major strategic project to supply the local energy sector with about 550 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. He pointed out that “Pegaga” is the main production field to supply the “Petronas Complex.” For liquefied natural gas” with gas, Mubadala Energy was able to move this project from the exploration stage to development and then production and operation by developing new technological systems to increase the efficiency of production, operation, maintenance, safety systems and reduce carbon emissions.

Al Mansouri added that Mubadala Energy has received many awards in the field of operating gas fields, which reflects its ambition as a long-term investor and strategic partner in the energy sector in Malaysia, as well as the competence of its staff and its commitment as an energy provider through its strategic focus on gas as a main fuel for the energy transition. .

The “Bijaja” field plays a major role in securing Malaysian gas supplies for several decades to come, as it is located at a depth of 108 meters of water. During the development of the project, an integrated central processing platform was designed and constructed, consisting of an eight-legged base, with a production capacity of up to 550 million cubic feet. A standard amount of gas per day, in addition to condensate. The produced gas will be transported to the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu through a new 4 km long, 38 inch diameter offshore pipeline, which has been connected to the existing offshore gas pipeline network.