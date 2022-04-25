Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) announced its donation of 5 million dirhams to support the “Billion Meals” initiative, the most comprehensive of its kind, organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, to provide direct food support to the needy and hungry people in poor communities in 50 countries around the world.

Mubadala’s contribution accelerates reaching the goal of one billion meals, providing a food safety net for the less fortunate, and securing the ingredients needed to prepare millions of basic meals for the less fortunate groups of children, refugees and those affected by crises and natural disasters, while distributions began early in several countries, including Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India, and Lebanon.

Mubadala’s contribution constitutes a qualitative addition to the donations made by thousands of individuals, institutions, business sectors, charitable and humanitarian organizations, and reflects the keenness of the UAE community to adhere to the humanitarian role and provide aid to the poor, thus strengthening the UAE’s record as an active contributor to international efforts to address humanitarian challenges at various levels in the region. and the world.

For a sustainable future

Commenting on this, Mubadala Group Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Human Resources, Hamid Abdullah Al Shammari, said: “Mubadala is keen to make a positive and sustainable impact on communities around the world, and we are proud to support this noble humanitarian initiative, which derives from the vision and legacy of our father. The late founder, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which embodies the highest meanings of goodness, giving and humanitarian work whose values ​​have been instilled in our country thanks to our wise leadership, and we are always proud to support Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, in its quest to extend a helping hand and assistance to the needy in various parts of the world. the world.”.

Donation Mechanisms

The “Billion Meals” initiative continues to receive donations through four approved channels, namely the website www.1billionmeals.ae and bank transfer to the account of the “One Billion Meals” initiative on the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “Meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat” network. Donations can also be made by contacting the “Billion Meals” initiative call center at 8009999.



