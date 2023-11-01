Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2023 – 10:52

Asset manager Mubadala Capital announced, on Tuesday, the 31st, the closing of the purchase of the Bluefit gym chain for R$464.1 million. Part of the resources will be allocated to the acquisition of shares and another will be used to finance the expansion of the network across the country. With the agreement, which had been announced in September, Mubadala Capital acquired 51% of the company’s shares.

Bluefit is the second largest gym chain in Brazil, with around 140 units in 17 states and approximately 380 thousand active members.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) had already approved the deal.

“The fitness segment is expanding in Brazil, one of the largest markets in the world”, says Oscar Fahlgren, CIO of Mubadala Capital and president of Mubadala Capital in Brazil. “Our arrival adds strength to the company, envisioning great possibilities for growth.”

The company even attempted an initial public offering (IPO) on B3 in 2021, but abandoned plans with the worsening of the market. At the time, the company planned to raise R$600 million from investors, according to sources involved in the operation.

In the first half of the year, Bluefit had a net loss of R$1 million, an improvement compared to the loss of R$3.182 million seen in the same period in 2022. The company had a 54% growth in revenue, to R$148.4 million, with the recovery of the gym market after the covid-19 pandemic and the increase in the student base.

On the other hand, the chain’s net debt increased 21.6% in one year, to R$86.7 million. In the balance sheet, Bluefit stated that the increase in debt came from the incorporation of Shift Fitness units, and the issuance of debentures carried out in August last year.

Bluefit’s main competitor, Smartfit, is listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. Two sovereign wealth funds are in its shareholder base: CPPIB, from Canada, and GIC, from Singapore. The controllers, however, are the Corona family and the Pátria fund, with 47.6% of the capital.