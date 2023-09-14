The new platform provides tailored solutions for investors, with a main focus on institutional investors and private wealth management offices, as it works to invest globally and across asset classes, allowing access to a variety of investment opportunities in the private market.

The Mubadala Capital Solutions platform consists of three integrated strategies, with the aim of enabling investors to access a group of the most prominent investment funds and direct opportunities, through investment tools specially prepared for this purpose.

The first strategy within the Mubadala Capital Solutions platform is a new and highly diversified investment area focusing on private market opportunities.

This investment strategy relied on a diversified portfolio worth US$2.7 billion from Mubadala Capital’s business portfolio, which is characterized by low volatility, protection from downsides, an attractive and immediate cash return, in addition to the potential for the asset value to rise significantly over time.

This strategy takes advantage of Mubadala Capital’s capabilities, existing infrastructure and proven track record, to provide investors with the opportunity to invest alongside Mubadala Investment Company. Abu Dhabi Sovereign Investment Company.

The second strategy focuses on separately managed accounts, and provides investors with access to customized investment portfolios designed as needed, to meet their investment criteria, liquidity capabilities and risk appetite.

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was recently merged; It is a joint project between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave within Mubadala Capital, thus forming the third of the new business strategies.

“Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners” was established in 2019, and it invests in first-class investment companies and leading companies operating and present in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. “Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners” was launched with an initial investment of one billion dollars in 2019, and today the company manages investments worth approximately $1.7 billion.

Mubadala Capital Solutions is led by Maxime Franzetti; One of the founders of Mubadala Capital, Fatima Al Nuaimi; Which had a prominent role within the private investments unit at Mubadala Capital.

Commenting on the launch of “Mubadala Capital Solutions,” Hani Barhoush said: Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Capital: “This new platform will leverage the breadth of our global business network and existing portfolio to deliver tailored investment solutions, giving our partners the opportunity to access private investments not typically available through traditional investment channels.”

He added: “Over the past years, Mubadala has been able to develop a solid, multi-faceted partnership with Apollo, and we are excited to expand this partnership and enhance its scope through this new platform.”

Mubadala Capital Solutions builds on Mubadala Capital’s three business areas, which include private equity, startups and private opportunities strategy in Brazil.

Today, Mubadala Capital has a portfolio valued at approximately $20 billion through its own investments and investments on behalf of other investors. The company has offices in Abu Dhabi, London, New York, San Francisco and Rio de Janeiro.