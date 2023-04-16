Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Mubadala Investment Company, since its inception in 2002, has been keen to employ pioneering investments at the local and global levels, and to continue its busy path in the field of supporting and establishing leading national companies, concluding global partnerships, advancing economic diversification, and achieving sustainable financial resources for the owner. Diverse in different countries of the world, in order to achieve the vision of the UAE and enhance its position at the global level. Brazil is among the countries that Mubadala sought early to explore investment opportunities and areas in. Today, Mubadala invests in Brazil through Mubadala Capital – its global asset management company – where Mubadala Capital manages more than 17 $1 billion in assets and investments, including $13 billion on behalf of global investors, including four leading private equity funds, three early-stage venture funds, two funds focused on special opportunities in Brazil, and a series of mutual investment vehicles, special purpose companies and funds persistent. Mubadala Capital has offices in Abu Dhabi, New York, San Francisco, London and Rio de Janeiro. Mubadala’s efforts to invest in Brazil began in 2012, and the company opened an office in Rio de Janeiro in 2014, the first office established by Mubadala outside Abu Dhabi. Mubadala Capital is one of the largest alternative asset management companies in Brazil, and has a team of more than 30 experts and specialists of various nationalities with solid local and international experience.

investments

Today, the company has capital investments in Brazil that exceed 5 billion dollars, equivalent to 18.35 billion dirhams, of which 2 billion dollars is equivalent to “7.34 billion dirhams” investments on behalf of other investors, as the company has been able, and since 2019 to attract more than 25 foreign investors to invest in Brazil. Mubadala Capital is keen to diversify its investments in Brazil, and today the company’s business portfolio includes many investments and leading companies in multiple and diverse sectors. There are pioneering investments in the field of operating oil refineries, energy transformation, provision of sustainable biofuels, and pioneering projects in the urban mobility and infrastructure sectors. education, financial markets, e-commerce, and more.

Aceline Corporation

Mubadala Capital acquired Aceline as part of a long and technical privatization process conducted by Petrobras. Today, Aceline operates the second largest oil refinery in Brazil with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of crude oil up to 3 7 million barrels, in addition to the company owning an accompanying logistical business complex with 669 km of pipelines. The deal was completed in November 2021, and the company has now been operating completely independently of Petrobras since January 2023. The vision of “Mubadala Capital” for “Asilin” is » In making it a pioneer in the field of energy transition, and moving it towards a greener future by providing sustainable biofuels that enhance agricultural competitive advantages in Brazil, which will achieve great value for shareholders, in addition to providing many economic opportunities for local communities.

Ruta das Banderas project

The concession project for the operation and management of highways in the state of São Paulo extends for approximately 300 km and is considered one of the best highways in Brazil, with approximately 90 million drivers using these roads annually.

Clarins Education platform

An educational platform in Brazil, whose mission is to promote medical and scientific educational excellence, by training specialists, and paying attention to the needs of society, and the platform included at the time of its acquisition two leading schools of medicine in the state of Bahia, and today the company has a new acquisition project for another medical university in the state of Goiás, thus The total number of students is more than 2,500 students.

Infinpar is a leading company in the field of urban mobility and infrastructure management. In December 2017, Mubadala provided a $260 million secured loan to the company, and in November 2021, 68% of the loan was exchanged for a controlling stake in the Rio de Janeiro subway system.

Formula 1 “Sao Paulo Grand Prix”

Brasil Motorsport, a wholly-owned company owned by Mubadala Capital, owns the rights to promote the Formula 1 race “Sao Paulo Grand Prix” until 2025, and the Sao Paulo version of the traditional races, as it hosted its first race in 1973.

Rio metro

It is an urban transport franchise project responsible for the operation of all metro lines in the city of Rio de Janeiro and this is the largest private metro management operation in Brazil.

CERC Inc.

Mubadala Capital acquired a minority stake in CERC, a leading provider of financial market infrastructure. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in São Paulo and is a major player in the market.

Atvus Corporation

Atvos is the second largest ethanol and bioenergy company in Brazil in terms of production capacity. Mubadala Capital’s investment in this company followed nearly two years of negotiations with the company’s existing creditors and shareholders.

ATG Corporation

ATG is also a distinguished provider of e-commerce services, which is developing a project to establish a second stock exchange in Brazil. Mubadala Capital acquired a controlling stake in the company in February 2023.

Environment, governance and positive impact

Mubadala Capital pays great attention to the inclusion of environmental, social and corporate governance standards and considerations in its investment decisions and directions, and the company has a commitment to responsibility towards the communities in which it invests.

The following are examples of the company’s activities in this field:

Social Impact Fund

The Social Impact Fund of the Mubadala Foundation – Brazil “in partnership with the Brazil Foundation”, where in 2019 the company established a social investment fund to assist vulnerable communities affected by the accident that struck the state of Minas Gerais due to the collapse of a tailings dam, which led to the release of 12 million cubic meters of waste and claimed the lives of more than 270 people, and the focus and efforts of the company are to help and support the region to rebuild itself.

pronto project

This project aims to provide training courses in industrial electricity to 30 women from Igarabi.

The Yorihei Epicentor Project

This project aims to support, strengthen the agroforestry system, and select and train local farmers.

Mary Top Team Project

The Mary Top Team is a source of inspiration for sports and sportsmanship, and Mubadala Capital was keen to sponsor the team to attend the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Abu Dhabi in October 2022. During the “Covid-19” pandemic, Mubadala Capital sponsored the construction of a temporary field hospital. In Rio de Janeiro, it renovated an existing HIV hospital wing and provided food kits to more than 5,600 vulnerable families in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais over a three-month period.

Edge is exploring joint development opportunities with the Brazilian Navy

EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defense groups, has signed a Joint Development Agreement with the Brazilian Navy, which will see the two parties seek joint cooperation and explore commercial opportunities for long-range anti-ship and hypersonic missiles that exceed current market performance.

Under the strategic cooperation agreement that was signed at the “EDGE” pavilion within the activities of the “LAD 2023” exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, the two parties will work to benefit from their collective expertise in the fields of missiles and other defense technologies. Vice Admiral Marco Antonio Ismail Truvao de Oliveira said, “The signing of the joint development agreement with EDGE marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with a global technology leader that will expand the capabilities of the Brazilian and allied forces to carry out their missions.”