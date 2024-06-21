Mubadala Capital, the asset management company owned by Mubadala Investment Company, and the Sailing World Championships, SailGP, have announced a strategic investment to acquire a newly established team to represent Brazil in SailGP races. This team will be the first team in South America to join the Seal GB League and the first new team to be confirmed for participation in the fifth season, according to a statement today, Friday.

