Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Mubadala Capital, the asset management company owned by Mubadala Investment Company, and the World Sailing Championship (Seal GP), announced a strategic investment to acquire a newly established team to represent Brazil in the Sailing GP races. This will be the first team in South America to join the sailing association. “SEAL GB” is the first of the new teams to be confirmed for participation in the fifth season.

This acquisition is the latest in a series of partnerships between Mubadala and SailGB, which share a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation. This acquisition will pave the way for enhancing training and development opportunities for Emirati talent in the sport of sailing inside and outside the country, benefiting from the success achieved by the first race. Which was organized in Abu Dhabi early this year.

The Brazilian team will participate in the upcoming Sailing GP race in the UAE, giving sailing fans in the region a great opportunity to witness a world-class race.

The addition of a team from South America will provide a strong boost to the tournament, and an important step towards consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a global center for sports and entertainment. This race contributes to introducing international sports to the region, and also confirms the commitment of Mubadala and the UAE to promoting the principles of sustainability on the global stage.

Humaid Abdullah Al Shammari, Executive Vice President of the Group and Chief Corporate Affairs and Human Resources at Mubadala, said: “We are working with CellGB to advance sports and improve the standard of life on planet Earth. There is a strong connection between our responsible investment approach and CellGB’s ambition, because “It becomes the most sustainable global platform in the field of sports and entertainment, and this partnership confirms our commitment to supporting the communities and regions in which we invest, and aligning investment and participation in the development of local communities.”

For his part, Sir Russell Coates, CEO of SailGP, said: “Brazil has achieved great success in Olympic sailing races, so it was natural for it to now join the professional ranks of SailGB, allowing it to compete with the best teams at the level of sailing. The world. This would open an important market for SailGB, and we are excited to expand the base of sailing fans in Brazil and strengthen our connection with this region.”

Oscar Wallgren, Chief Investment Officer at Mubadala Capital, said: “We are pleased to enter into a partnership with SellGB, with the aim of creating the first SellGB team in South America. This acquisition will contribute to strengthening our investment portfolio and is consistent with our commitment to long-term investment in Brazil, and enhances “Our ability to make a sustainable positive impact on society and the environment.”

It is noteworthy that the Mubadala Brazil SLGB team will enter into a partnership with “IMM”, a Brazilian company specializing in sports and entertainment, to manage the team. Founded by former Brazilian Olympic sailor Alan Adler (CEO), IMM manages a number of major events in Brazil, including the Rio Open and the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Brazil will participate in the World Racing Championship, starting with the fifth season, which begins next November. It is worth noting that the Seal GP race is a global championship in which national teams compete in distinct locations around the world on board uniformly designed 50-foot boats, high-speed and equipped with… Featuring advanced technology, this race has entered its fourth season, which will witness 13 events throughout the year, and further expansions are expected during the fifth season.

The formation of the Brazilian team represents an important chapter in the evolving relationship between SellGP and Mubadala. Last year, Mubadala announced a global partnership with SellGB that extends until the 2026 season. Mubadala will serve as the main sponsor of the SellGP race in New York at the end of the year. This week, after sponsoring previous events in San Francisco and Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala began its partnership with CellGB as an official sponsor of the San Francisco Grand Prix in the third season, in line with its approach to responsible investment and CellGB’s ambition to be the most sustainable global sports and entertainment platform. The partnership then expanded with the launch of the Abu Dhabi Race, and today the partnership extends beyond the borders of waterways.

Last month, the two parties announced a new production partnership with Strata Manufacturing, a Mubadala facility specializing in the aerospace field, to develop and manufacture new aerodynamic surfaces and steering pedals to be used in the fifth season of the Seal GB race, in addition to other key parts for the F50 boats. For Seal GP races. The partnership also focuses on building a sustainable future, by combining responsible investment practices, advanced technology and environmental protection through sport. Mubadala will continue to support the CellGB Inspire programme, a community outreach and education program for youth, in which more than 21,000 young men and women participated in many places around the world.