Abu Dhabi (Union) Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and ENGIE Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore ways to develop a digital platform for charging electric vehicles in Abu Dhabi and the Middle East region.

Under the agreement, the two parties will work to develop a digital platform that includes a joint solution for the installation and operation of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. The two parties will also explore more areas of cooperation in the sustainable mobility sector.

Given the significant impact of the transportation sector on the global carbon footprint, electric vehicles are a key component of decarbonization efforts in this sector, knowing that their emissions are 43% lower compared to conventional fuel-powered vehicles, according to data from the Carbon Brief website. The process of developing an appropriate digital platform for electric vehicles plays a pivotal role in the UAE’s aspirations to reach the goals of the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The MoU was signed by Badr Salim Al Olama, Executive Director of the Strategic Parks Unit in the UAE Investment Sector of Mubadala Investment Company, and Ian Harfield, General Manager, Engie Energy Solutions, Gulf Region.

Al Olama said: “Based on our role as a responsible global investor, we at Mubadala are committed to advancing sustainability in the country and the region in general by laying the necessary foundations for this, and supporting sectors concerned with the future in the fields of technology and mobility. This agreement between the two companies will contribute to the development of a digital platform for charging electric vehicles and providing Safe and sustainable mobility solutions to support the country’s climate efforts.”

“By 2030, nearly 60% of the world’s population will live in cities,” said Ian Harfield. “So, sustainable mobility will become one of the main challenges urban developers will face. Reliance on clean fuels and public and private transport systems based on electric motors will become key factors.” To reduce carbon emissions and reduce pollutants within cities.Our partnership with Mubadala will enhance the efforts of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to lead this transformation towards a more sustainable future.” He added: “The ENGIE Group will bring its distinguished track record and decades of global experience in sustainable energy solutions to the region. In the Middle East, we won first place in France in the field of gas stations (bio), and second in the world (excluding China) in the field of selling electric vehicle charging solutions and installing chargers, including owning and operating public and semi-public electric vehicle charging networks, along with our solutions It ranks fourth on the European continent in hydrogen fuel stations.