

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The preparations of the Muay Thai youth team began to participate in the World Championship for Age Groups, which will be hosted in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, from August 9 to 21, and it includes many of the world teams that recently participated in the World Championship in the capital Abu Dhabi, and our national youth team won its title, which stole the lights and gold of the championship The past at the expense of ancient teams in the field of the game.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, and the President of the Arab Federation, President of the Asian Confederation, directed the technical committee and the technical staff to prepare well, to maintain the good reputation that accompanied the youth team, during its last golden participation, reflecting the bright face of the UAE sport, which enjoys Sponsored and supported by officials.

On the other hand, the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation received an invitation to participate in the World Cup of Combat Sports for International Universities, which will be held from 20 to 30 September in Turkey, and includes 6 combat sports, with the participation of the most prominent young fighters, represented in Muay Thai, boxing, and karate. And sambo, wrestling, and wushu, as part of our team’s preparations for the 2023 World Martial Arts Games, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Regional and international participations, and the organization of muay thai tournaments, aim to qualify for the “Paris 2024” Olympic Games, in the first appearance of muay thai, within the Olympic activities, followed by the Los Angeles 2028 session, based on the recommendation of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee, to adopt muay thai and cake. Boxing, as part of the Olympic sports, after fulfilling all the conditions for joining.

#Muay #Thai #prepares #International #Malaysia