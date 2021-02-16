The iconic Club Deportivo Metropolitano de la capital becomes host of Europe’s leading Muay Thai event which is already present in countries such as Australia, Iran, Greece, Cyprus, France, Bulgaria, Reunion Island or the United Kingdom. In it, big names like Liam Harrison, Jimmy Vienot or, the famous Australian, John Wayne Parr have competed. Actually, Muay Thai Grand Prix holds distinctive UFC pass, the world’s leading organization for contact sports.

In an exercise to support sports practice and with the aim of complying with the safety and prevention measures of COVID-19, Muay Thai Revolution and Muay Thai Grand Prix join forces to offer fans from all over the world a show that they can enjoy via streaming (starting at 5:30 p.m. Spanish time) with a spectacular three-camera production, which will also feature comments from Javier Lafuente and Eduardo García in Spanish and Eric Ure and Anderson Arroyo in English.

Among the crosses of the day, the international JAvier Tebar (WPMF Champion), who will face the Peruvian, Dennis Lara; Laura de Blas, one of the greatest exponents of Spanish Muay Thai, who will face the Greek Mariza Korogiannou; and Rubén Seoane, one of the debutants with the greatest projection in the national sphere, who will face Ismael Abad.

“This is one more step that consolidates the unprecedented growth of Muay Thai in Spain “, comments Jacinto Rodríguez, promoter of the Muay Thai Grand Prix in Spain. A boom that is confirmed by the fact that, in just one year, the number of centers in which these types of activities are practiced has grown from 127 to 494, accompanied by an increase in federative licenses by 200%.