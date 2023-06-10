Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation discussed aspects of joint bilateral cooperation with Swariot Chasumpat, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the country, in support of the successes achieved by the Emirati Muay Thai sport at the international level and work to continue strengthening its distinguished partnership with advanced expertise and experience.

The Muay and Kickboxing Federation received at its headquarters the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the country, and was received by Yasser Salem Al-Saadi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Federation, in the presence of Omar Al-Nuaimi, the technical director of the Federation, where he learned about the most important distinguished achievements made by the sport of Muay Thai in the UAE at the administrative and technical levels, Continentally and internationally. In addition to the successes of the national teams during the past periods.

In addition, learn about the stages of preparation for the tournaments, the mechanism for organizing local tournaments, and participation in regional, continental and international tournaments.

Yasser Salem presented the federation shield to Swariot Chasumpat, the ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the country, in appreciation of his visit and permanent presence in all tournaments organized by the federation in the country. The UAE team at the World Championships held in Thailand. He also praised the distinguished and developed base of the sport of Muay Thai in the UAE, expressing his pleasure in the joint cooperation between the UAE and Thailand to support and develop the sport of Muay Thai and spread its culture in the region, which confirms its importance and distinctive position.