Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

This afternoon, the Muaythai Hope team will play its first match in the World Muay Thai Championship for buds, juniors and youth, which will be held in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, and will continue until August 21, with the participation of about 700 players and players from 101 countries, in light of the tournament’s draw.

The delegation of the Al-Amal team under 17 years to 10 years joined the delegations at the tournament hotel yesterday, after a short camp there.

The mission is headed by Yasser Salem Al-Saadi and includes 19 players: Rakan Ahmed in the under-42 kg, Muhammad Bilal under 44 kg, Hareb Al Balushi under 38, Aziz Al Hammadi under 40, Muhammad Karim Al Shaari under 46, Mansour Al Mansouri under 48, Issam Ayman under 52, Ahmed Waseem Kanakri under 38, Zaid Tariq under 48, Bashar Ahmed Al Sawalha under 50, Jasser Ahmed Abdel Hafeez under 57, Muhammad Tariq Al Muhairi under 63 kg, Abdullah Al Shehhi under 48, Ahmed Al Dhaheri under 45, Muhammad Jafla under 57, Rafi Ramzi under 81, Salama Al-Junaibi above 75 kg, Time Salam under 71, and Mostafa Sakhr under 75 kg, next to the technical and administrative staff.

The activities of the tournament opened at the Sunway Lagoon Beach in Kuala Lumpur with performances of traditional Malay dances that show the rich culture from all over Malaysia, with the participation of carrying flags in traditional dress on the main stage, in the presence of a number of officials in Malaysia, representatives from all embassies, the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports, and Stefan Fox, Secretary General of the International Muay Thai Federation.