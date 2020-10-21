Ace makeup artist and people’s favourite, Zoha Wani likes to keep it simple, elegant and yet different with her clients. She never lets the desi oomph factor miss from her art. In a recent quick conversation with her we asked her about a few basic products that every girl should have handy in her bag.

Zoha says, “Every girl has a few essential makeup products in her bag that she can use on the go. A minimal makeup bag needs few products. Like a moisturiser, concealer, blush, mascara, eyebrow powder and lipstick…”

“A moisturiser is one of the most important things to keep in your make up kit is a moisturiser. Using the right kind of moisturizer for your skin can help maintain its balance. Next we have a concealer that works like a miracle product. It is used to mask dark circles and other small blemishes visible on the skin. Thus, a concealer is a must-keep in your kit,” she adds.

Wani further explains, “A blush or a powder is just perfect to give your cheeks the right amount of pink. Mascara has the magic to make you look fresh even after you had a tiring day. It also adds volume to your eyes which helps you in looking more attractive.”

“While working on your eyes, make sure you work on your eyebrows too. A fluffy pair of eyebrows always gives your face a fresh look. The most important thing you must-have in your make up kit is definitely a lipstick or a gloss,” concludes Zoha.

Well, that’s a useful tip from the expert.