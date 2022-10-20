The Old Prison of Murcia, a new space for art exhibitions and shows in the capital of the Region of Murcia, offers its second exhibition starting this Friday, after concluding with great public success, more than 14,000 people, ‘Heroes and villains ‘, curated by Eva Hernández (Two Gallery). The Mu-Tantes artistic experimentation festival, a real promoter of young and emerging creative talent, takes over. It is considered the largest graphic experimentation event in Murcia, and on this occasion the proposed theme is: ‘Natural Selection’. The group of creators and artists led by graphic designer Cristóbal Sánchez proposes “going deeper into that inexplicable impulse that leads us to create change, that transforms a unicellular organism into a human being and a small thought into a revolution impossible to stop.”

Cristóbal Sánchez says that for this third edition there is a geographical opening, since it becomes international (opening up to artists from France and Iceland), but also multidisciplinary, encompassing graphic design, visual and sound arts, photography, illustration, Motion graphics and 3D, plastic arts, music, performance and fashion. According to Sánchez, Mu-Tantes is already a reference in the creative sector of the Region of Murcia.

JESUS ​​ROMERO



This Friday (October 21) is the opening of the multidisciplinary exhibition ‘Natural Selection’ in the Cárcel Vieja, with the first two artists from the official cycle, selected by creatives from all graphic fields, as well as three more artists from the unofficial cycle ‘OFF’, which will complete the proposal. Jesús Romero presents ‘Decode’, «an inspiring paranoid project that questions our routine and way of perceiving reality». Romero exposes the contamination between two worlds, the virtual and the physical, transforming words like ‘off’ and ‘lag’ into concrete emotions. The second artist in the cycle is the interior designer Eliana García, who invites us with ‘The beauty and essence of things lies in their perishable nature’ to discover “a set of light proposals, peripheral thoughts and minimal gestures that try to ramble on the obvious, return to what is assumed and recognize life as a border of the everyday».

From the hand of CartonLab and DelAmorYlaBelleza, the courtyard of the Cárcel Vieja has been filled with the most special bushes and trees that we can imagine



Mu-tantes has wanted to rescue works of enormous value that comply with the philosophy of the festival and you can also see works such as ‘Modo’, by Paula Navarro, “visual x-ray of a transformation based on a change of vision: one that transforms our way to see what we create, by freeing ourselves from the thoughts that encourage us to abandon it»; ‘Astrolabio’, a visual treatise on the exploration of the self, by Andrea González from Albacete, «where the creator’s skin becomes a complete map, full of hills, villages and lakes». And ‘Guerrilla’, «the transformation of the diorama into a refuge, the creation of a safe space, of a matrix in which to rest in which Surco Valbuena uses the face as a basis for study».

Works by Surco Valbuena, Paula Navarro and Andrea González.

Each of the artists will be accompanied during the process (from presentation and approach to execution) by a tutor from the field of graphic and visual arts. Thus, for example, the artists Paula Navarro and Andrea González have José Lorente and Diego Lobenal as tutors and Lola Baños and Matilde Tomás as support; Surco Valbuena is tutored by David Disparos and supported by Tobál Sánchez; Eliana García has Tobál Sánchez as tutor and Matilde Tomás as support, and Jesús Romero will have the advice of David Disparos and the support of Derek Van Den Bulcke.

Until the end of the year and in three different cycles, the exhibitions can be visited with the participation of six more creatives, always with free access



According to Cristóbal Sánchez, this show is much more than a sum of exhibitions, and in this third edition it has a stage, an atmosphere, a sensation that unifies and diversifies it. «And if it is paradoxical to transform an old prison into a place of creation, why not transform it into a place where, in addition to ideas, life grows? From the hand of CartonLab and DelAmorYlaBelleza, the courtyard of the Cárcel Vieja has been filled with the most special bushes and trees that we can imagine. It’s another great reason to visit the exhibitions.”

ELIANA GARCIA



Since this third festival consists of three cycles of exhibitions, on November 17 the proposals of Curro Rodríguez, Ismael Cerezo and Brando Niebla will be inaugurated. And on December 9 it is expected that the projects of R. Batanero, D. TM / F. Tejero and Equipo -SN can be known. The closing will be on December 28 with Brando Niebla, Curro Rodríguez, David TM & Javier Tejero, Dj Toubab, Eliana García, Ismael Cerezo, Jesús Romero and Rocío Batanero.

Boost the tourist and cultural offer



The Councilor for Culture of Murcia, Pedro García Rex, invites you to visit the Cárcel Vieja again, which will focus its attention in the next two months “on the greatness of Mu-tantes, a project that houses cultural works created by Murcians with concerns and eager to generate value propositions for our city. A time to project the best avant-garde art made in Murcia». In this way, García Rex points out, the Murcia City Council continues the line set by the Department of Culture to disseminate innovative projects integrated into the new European strategy, which also serve to boost the cultural and tourist offer of Murcia.