Friday, December 9, 2022



The Cárcel Vieja inaugurates this Friday, at 8:00 p.m., the third and last cycle of exhibitions of Mu-tantes, the festival of artistic experimentation that landed last October and has been a success of influx: up to 2,000 people attended only during the first three days of visits.

On this occasion, Mu-tantes shows, specifically, the work of the designers Rocío Batanero and Brando Niebla, but it also offers a selection of various projects by other creatives that make up this collective. «With Mu-tantes we have continued the line established by the Department of Culture when opening the Old Jail, initiating a new stage of active conservation in which the municipal management is aimed at disseminating cutting-edge projects integrated into the new strategy and also boosting the cultural and tourist offer of Murcia”, said the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex.

Roció Batanero will present ‘Adverse Effects’, a personal and purely experimental project on the use of medicines and their reaction in the body. Rocío, graphic designer and art director, exploits in this process new materials such as printing on fabric or 3D printing.

Brando Niebla, art director and multidisciplinary graphic designer, offers a 3D project with multiple audiovisual applications and various 3D prints. Error and constant experimentation complement each other to, through technologies and new graphic codes, generate a universe that Brando has called ‘Nacra’.

Finally, the Mu-tantes team will exhibit their most personal works. Attendees will be able to enjoy the works of the art director and visual artist David Disparos, the art director at Fellas Roberto Navarro (‘Sanfadao’), the cultural manager at Espacio Incógnita and designer, Diego Lobenal (‘Localización’), the director of art Lola Baños (‘Back to origins’), sound artist and producer Dereck V. Bulcke (‘Mirror’), art director at Maba, Cristóbal Sánchez (‘My file Vol.2’), graphic designer at Maba , José Lorente (‘Exclusive Toy’), the promoter of Casa Chiribiri, Matilde Tomás (‘Pera 1/10, Pera 02/10, Pera 03/10’) and the motion designer Adrián Marzal (Project: ‘SSSKN3ØØØ’)

Likewise, the Mu-tantes organization has made a selection of the works of the artists that were presented in the previous two exhibition cycles and that can be visited on the ground floor of the Cárcel Vieja. The last sample of Mu-tantes can be visited until December 28. The Cárcel Vieja Center for Contemporary Culture opens its doors from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., as well as on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.