The Mu-tantes collective begins with ‘Especies’, with the exhibition in the Sala Caballerizas and with the performances last Friday on the terrace of Molinos del Río, a new edition of the festival, which presents new features such as the incorporation of disciplines such as dance or fashion design.

Andrea Carrión, Carlos Klett and Ester González participate in the exhibition in the Sala Caballerizas, which can be visited until November 4, and is made up of different pieces that make up a dynamic exhibition.

Carlos Klett presents the project entitled ‘Ente-Seno’, a direct extension of his own research and his multiple reflections on the deconstruction of the body, mutations and transformations, and the questioning of Western rationalism, Enlightenment thought and our comfortable reality physical, built on the basis of our limited biological capabilities.

Through the installation, Klett shows a refuge, a healing place intended for introspection, calm, contemplation and deconstruction, with the concept of cavity, the ‘Bomb’, also being very present in the room itself.

The work of Carlos Klett (1997) is developed through experimental, relational and performative processes that lead to the object. His practice, crossed by his studies in Anthropology, is characterized by its multidisciplinarity, claiming it as a natural means of creation.

Ester González arrives at Mu-tantes to show ‘Klamp’, a collection that focuses on sustainability in the fashion industry, with the use of clothing made from recycled materials from used tents or discarded.

The 25-year-old fashion designer studied at the Higher School of Design of the Region of Murcia and at the Accademia di Brera in Milan. Previously, she worked as a fashion designer, stylist and window dresser in Berlin. After her return to Murcia, she decided to open Estudio 811, a pattern-making and clothing academy. For this she has the tutoring of Alexandra Cánovas.

In ‘Jsndkjdwb’, Andrea Carrión evokes a being that does not belong to this world, through an installation and a dance solo. Andrea starts from a primal vision in movement, transcending the limits of the human body to access something more hidden, in search of a state of precariousness and deformation: The creature. A fantastic creature, somewhat monstrous and whose movement reminds us of the development of an animal that does not yet control its motor skills; a representation of the raw and deformed part of our psyche, which brings us closer to the most atavistic drives.

Winner of the CreaMurcia 2021 festival with her latest work, ‘Más siempre de la muerte’, the dancer Andrea Carrión has trained between Cía. Teatro 0, at the Murcia Professional Dance Conservatory, the EDCM (Montreal, Canada) and the FIC Eva Bertomeu, (Valencia), with teachers such as Isabel Lavella, Miguel Ángel Punzano and Mark Young, among others.

Awarded with the patronage of young promise of the Alfonso X 2023 awards, she is part of the company Cía. Ella groetsch Tanz in #NoName and works with Tina X being one of her XGirls. She is currently also within the Company. Railway, directed by Paco Macià.

Also in Madrid



The Mu-tantes artistic experimentation festival will have three cultural cycles that will take place in the Sala Caballerizas, in the Cárcel Vieja and in a new headquarters in Madrid, in LEA (Lab of Experimental Art), on October 6, November and November 10.

On October 6 in the Old Prison it will be the turn of Esther Toledo, Nerea Sanz, Alejandro Villazón and Carlos Cotes. And on November 3, again in the Cárcel Vieja, the leading role will be Emilio Cerezo, María Rojas, Roxana Rosas and Ana Sanz.

On November 30, the closing of the festival will take place in the Cárcel Vieja and on December 9, a final exhibition can be discovered along with a concert in the Estrella de Levante Tasting Room.

In addition, the Mu-tantes collective is preparing, together with other artists, six workshops that will take place in Murcia, some of which can be enjoyed at the Cárcel Vieja Contemporary Culture Center.