MTV's exam | This is how the candidates fared

In MTV's debate, the other candidates challenged the poll leader Alexander Stubb (kok) and Jussi Halla-aho (ps), who has grown in support.

Presidential candidates gathered again on Wednesday night to measure each other when it was MTV's election exam.

Helsingin Sanomat's political editors Teija Sutinen and Elina Kervinen analyze each candidate's success in the exam.

The exam came at a time when early voting for the elections in the country has already ended, and the time before the actual election day on Sunday is running out.

of HS published on Monday the opinion poll showed that the situation has tightened. According to the measurement of the assembly Alexander Stubb and the Greens supported by the voters' association Pekka Haavisto are still the most popular candidates, but their popularity has declined. Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon support has risen close to the leading duo.

Mika Aaltola (sit)

“ Niinistö mentioned

Elina Kervinen: Aaltola's standard mantra has been the demand to start the fortification works in Pohjola. Now this got a competitor, when Aaltola repeated at least three times during the evening how “Russian power must be met with a counter-power”. He would also discuss that when he bathed the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky with.

If there was a contest for which of the candidates most resembles the sitting president Sauli Niinistö, Aaltola would be strong in its cryptic nature. For example, in the labor market issue, Aaltola says, “a goal is needed so that our energy does not turn inward, into passive-aggressive being at odds with each other.”

At his strongest when talking about the United States, which he knows well.

Teija Sutinen: Praised the sitting president Sauli Niinistö whenever there was an opportunity, for example from opinions on labor market disputes and interpretation in the immigration debate.

The researcher's role flashed when he taught others that Russian power must face a counter-power. “This must be understood!”

Li Andersson (left)

“ The heat is already starting to cool down

Elina Kervinen: Argues clearly and effectively as usual, but not Andersson's most impressive night. Of course, the split, across, stack style worked, as usual. I saw this, for example, in the development cooperation discussion, when Andersson “praised” the government's consistency: “cuts the Finnish poor and cuts the world's poor.”

Made the audience laugh with his reasoning in the question of which world leader would invite to the sauna. Andersson would invite the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahuwhich would not be released until a ceasefire has been agreed in the war in the Middle East and from then on peace negotiations towards a two-state solution.

Teija Sutinen: Quite an even and even lackluster performance from Andersson, when there were not many opportunities to criticize the government.

He reminded that NATO's defense is not based on the United States rushing to the scene, but in the case of the Arctic region, the troops would come from Finland, Norway and possible NATO member Sweden.

Sari Essayah (kd)

“ A surprising Hungarian friend

Elina Kervinen: A solid performance from an experienced candidate.

He stood out by stuttering a bit when asked if Hungary should be deprived of voting rights in the EU. Raised his hand after hesitation though. You referred to how Sweden should now be brought into NATO. So the timing may not be the best.

Left alone with his opinion.

Teija Sutinen: The government's lines were followed in labor market matters and development cooperation cuts. They didn't seem to be able to decide whether Hungary should be deprived of voting rights in the EU, when it comes to the future EU presidency and Sweden's NATO approval is still pending. At best, Essayah gives a well-informed image of herself, which was visible, for example, when she explained well and concretely the meaning of the Arctic region.

Pekka Haavisto (green)

“ In the aftermath of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Elina Kervinen: Perhaps stood out the best in the scenario exercise about the Hood Mountains, where a clear, concise answer was given to how one would act as president. The message was: done.

He also clearly said that Finland's voice can differ from the voice of the United States on foreign and security policy. “Finland's foreign policy is not managed from Washington, and it is not managed from Brussels, but it is managed from Finland.”

In the polls, the tight race to get to the second round was not seen as risk-taking or new openings. Smooth performance, but a little gray.

Teija Sutinen: Likes to talk for long stretches without answering the question itself. In foreign and security policy, he was able to use the after-heat of his experience as foreign minister and encouraged to look for new partners for Ukraine outside of Europe. I would have thought that he would have challenged the tougher Halla-aho.

Jussi Halla-aho (ps)

“ Defended his own, criticized Niinistö

Elina Kervinen: Now we also saw a miracle that the highly popular President Niinistö received reprimands from the presidential candidate. According to Halla-aho, Niinistö “didn't delve very deeply” into the issues he took a stand on last summer, when he spoke about the government's threat of racism. If you want new supporters in the race for a place in the second round of the election, a risky bet.

I am familiar with clear and calm argumentation. A strict line, for example, on the Ukraine issue: Ukraine cannot wage war with money. Heavy equipment and artillery ammunition are needed.

Teija Sutinen: Defended the government in the labor market dispute, no mercy for “extra-parliamentary actors”, as he described the trade union movement. There is no infatuation in the direction of offering coffee to the parties and appeasing them as president.

Criticized Sauli Niinistö bluntly in the racism debate and seemed irritated with himself when he realized that he might have gone a little too far. The Gallup trio was destined to be challenged by almost everyone. There was even a flash of humor when you would invite the Sultan of Brunei to the sauna.

Harry Harkimo (Business Now)

“ Straight from one exam to another

Elina Kervinen: From night to night, Harkimo keeps the listener awake for the second exams. Especially the king of interjections. Scolded from the side a couple of times Alexander Stubbia. “Lectures are so long!”

“Is there a seagull here…?”, Harkimo quipped when Stubb waved his hand in the middle of the hand vote on development cooperation appropriations.

In terms of content, I remember little of Harkimo's speeches when attention is focused on the showman style.

Teija Sutinen: Again, the role was taken by the little straight nose of the exam. In his opinion, things should be taken into account in the exams, when there are no presidents yet. “You should share your opinions, but we're skating here.” A man of action wouldn't go out and call people all over the world if Russia attacked Vyippuvuori. It remained unclear what he himself would do as president.

Olli Rehn (center)

“ Stuck on my feet

Elina Kervinen: An even performance, but not a standout.

Probably came out best when he dared to say that there is reason to be worried Donald Trump's rise to power.

“You should move your hand away from your knee,” acknowledged the host when he recalled the situation where Trump slapped Niinistö's knee during his visit to the United States.

Clearly justified his view on the need for supply security routes when it came to the Arctic region. You don't necessarily need an expensive Arctic railway, but an Atlantic connection: a properly functioning rail connection to Narvik and a highway connection to Tromsa.

Teija Sutinen: He was at his best in labor market disputes and economic policy, and it showed. Otherwise, it happened as has happened to Rehn most of the time in group exams, i.e. he couldn't get up to speed and his own opinions were left behind in the presentation.

There were hardly any opportunities to use dry humor either.

Alexander Stubb (cook)

“ I have my own suggestions in my back pocket

Elina Kervinen: Said that “Finland is at the center of world politics.” A bold claim.

In connection with this, he brought something concrete to the table: in addition to the chairmanship of the OSCE, Finland should take over the NATO summit in either 2026 or 2027 and aim for membership of the UN Security Council in 2029–2030.

Stubb's belief in the importance of Finland was so strong that he saw Finland as one of the ten most important partners of the United States, if such were to be determined. He believed that the transactionalist Donald Trump also understands this.

The presenter doubted that empi, when asked if Hungary should be deprived of the right to vote in the EU. He denied that he had been wheezing: “I'm a bit slow by the way.”

Teija Sutinen: I kind of got on the defensive when I was asked about the reaction to labor market disputes.

The speech about immigration and Finland's diversity was somehow genuinely heartfelt and therefore sounded presidential.

Stubb has generously supported his opponents in previous exams, but now, especially in the direction of Halla-aho, the teasing has stopped.

Stubb's tactic is to reserve different proposals in his back pocket, which he makes sound like his own fresh inventions, even if they are not.

Jutta Urpilainen (sd)

“ Trained to attack

Elina Kervinen: Compared to Tuesday's HS exam, Urpilainen moved with new energy. Started strong in the labor market and in value shares and caught Stubb a couple of times during the exam.

Not as enthusiastic in the question section of foreign and security policy, but got up to speed again at the end, when we got to the theme surrounding his commissioner plot, i.e. development cooperation funding. Stubb was criticized for not giving a clear yes or no position.

Brought clear facts to the table, for example in the Ukraine section, about the EU's activities and, for example, what has been done regarding Russia's frozen funds.

Teija Sutinen: Was more prepared for this exam than the previous ones and seemed to be satisfied.

As an advocate of the trade union movement, he attacked Stubb hard and reserved a quip for it: “If the president doesn't have a vision, he is not a unifying factor but an insignificant factor”.

The same thing happened in the racism debate, it's good that you stayed in the chair when you asked why Stubb didn't take a stand on the issue then.