The best exponents of music will be present at the MTV VMAs 2023. Meet the nominees who will seek to win a statuette with the help of the public.
The MTV Video Music Awards 2023 they featured all of the nominated artists who could win in each of their categories. Among some of the stars that will compete for a statuette are Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith. The long-awaited awards night will be held and broadcast LIVE on September 12 at 8.00 pm (local time), at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. In this note, find out the complete list of nominees and how you can vote for your favorite singers.
How to vote in the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?
Voting is now open so you can give your support to your favorite artist. On this occasion, there are 16 categories in which fans can cast their vote. The other categories will be evaluated by a group of experts.
To vote, you just have to enter the official website of the MTV VMAs, sign in with a Google, Twitter or email account. Within the site, you will be able to endorse your favorite stars up to 20 times a day.
Who are the nominees for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?
video of the year
- Doja Cat – ‘Attention’
- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
- Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti Hero’
Artist of the Year
- Beyonce
- Doja Cat
- KAROL G.
- nicki minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
song of the year
- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
- Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
- Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti Hero’
best new artist
- Glorilla
- Ice Spice
- kaliii
- Featherweight
- pinkpantheress
- Renee Rapp
best collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
- Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’
- KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’
- Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
best pop song
- Demi Lovato – ‘Swine’
- Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (from the movie Barbie)’
- Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’
- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
- P!NK – ‘TRUSTFALL’
- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti Hero’
best hip hop song
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’
- GloRilla & Cardi B – ‘Tomorrow 2’
- Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Just Wanna Rock’
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’
- Metro Boomin ft Future – ‘Superhero’
- Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Best R&B Song
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – ‘Stay’
- Chloe ft. Chris Brown – ‘How Does It Feel’
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’
- SZA – Shirt’
- Toosii – ‘Favorite Song’
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – ‘Love In The Way’
Best Alternative Song
- blink-182 – ‘EDGING’
- boygenius – ‘the film’
- Fall Out Boy – ‘Hold Me Like A Grudge’
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’
- Paramore – ‘This Is Why’
- Thirty Seconds To Mars – ‘Stuck’
best rock song
- Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’
- Linkin Park – ‘Lost’
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Tippa My Tongue’
- Maneskin – ‘THE LONELIEST’
- Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’
- Muse – ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’
best latin song
- Anitta – ‘Funk Rave’
- Bad Bunny – ‘WHERE SHE GOES’
- Armed Link, Featherweight – ‘She Dances Alone’
- KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
- ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHA’
- Shakira – ‘Acrostic’
best k-pop song
- aespa – ‘Girls’
- BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’
- FIFTYFIFTY – ‘Cupid’
- SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’
- Stray Kids – ‘S-Class’
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’
best afrobeat song
- Ayra Starr – ‘Rush’
- Burna Boy – ‘It’s Plenty’
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – ‘UNAVAILABLE’
- Fireboy DML & Asake – ‘Bandana’
- Libianca – ‘People’
- Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr – ‘2 Sugar’
Video for good
- Alicia Keys – ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ (Orchestral)
- Bad Bunny – ‘The blackout – people live here’
- Demi Lovato – ‘Swine’
- Dove Cameron – ‘Breakfast’
- Imagine Dragons – ‘Crushed’
- Maluma – ‘The Queen’
best direction
- Doja Cat – ‘Attention’ – Directed by Tanu Muiño
- Drake – ‘Falling Back’ – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’ – Directed by Colin Tilley
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – Directed by Floria Sigismondi
- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’ – Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Directed by Taylor Swift
best cinematography
- Adele – ‘I Drink Wine’ – Adam Newport-Berra
- Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’ – Natasha Braier
- Janelle Monáe – ‘Lipstick Lover’ – Allison Anderson
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ – Adam Newport-Berra
- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – Marcell Rev
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’ – Russ Fraser
- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Rina Yang
better visual effects
- Fall Out Boy – ‘Love From The Other Side’
- Harry Styles – ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’
- Melanie Martinez – ‘VOID’
- Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti Hero’
best choreography
- BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’
- Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’
- Jonas Brothers – ‘Waffle House’
- Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’
- Panic! At The Disco – ‘Middle Of A Breakup’
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
best art direction
- boygenius – ‘the film’
- BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’
- Doja Cat – ‘Attention’
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’
- Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’
- SZA – ‘Shirt’
best editing
- BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘Rich Spirit’
- Miley Cyrus – ‘River’
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti Hero’
