Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

The MTV Video Music Awards 2023 they featured all of the nominated artists who could win in each of their categories. Among some of the stars that will compete for a statuette are Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith. The long-awaited awards night will be held and broadcast LIVE on September 12 at 8.00 pm (local time), at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. In this note, find out the complete list of nominees and how you can vote for your favorite singers.

How to vote in the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

Voting is now open so you can give your support to your favorite artist. On this occasion, there are 16 categories in which fans can cast their vote. The other categories will be evaluated by a group of experts.

To vote, you just have to enter the official website of the MTV VMAs, sign in with a Google, Twitter or email account. Within the site, you will be able to endorse your favorite stars up to 20 times a day.

MTV VMAs. Photo: Composition LR/MTV

Who are the nominees for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

video of the year

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti Hero’

Artist of the Year

Beyonce

Doja Cat

KAROL G.

nicki minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

song of the year

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti Hero’

best new artist

Glorilla

Ice Spice

kaliii

Featherweight

pinkpantheress

Renee Rapp

best collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

best pop song

Demi Lovato – ‘Swine’

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (from the movie Barbie)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

P!NK – ‘TRUSTFALL’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti Hero’

best hip hop song

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’

GloRilla & Cardi B – ‘Tomorrow 2’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’

Metro Boomin ft Future – ‘Superhero’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Best R&B Song

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – ‘Stay’

Chloe ft. Chris Brown – ‘How Does It Feel’

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

SZA – Shirt’

Toosii – ‘Favorite Song’

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – ‘Love In The Way’

K-pop is also present at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo: Composition LR/MTV/Broadcast See also Taylor Swift announces the release of her latest album during the gala of the MTV Music Awards

Best Alternative Song

blink-182 – ‘EDGING’

boygenius – ‘the film’

Fall Out Boy – ‘Hold Me Like A Grudge’

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’

Paramore – ‘This Is Why’

Thirty Seconds To Mars – ‘Stuck’

best rock song

Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’

Linkin Park – ‘Lost’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Tippa My Tongue’

Maneskin – ‘THE LONELIEST’

Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’

Muse – ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’

best latin song

Anitta – ‘Funk Rave’

Bad Bunny – ‘WHERE SHE GOES’

Armed Link, Featherweight – ‘She Dances Alone’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHA’

Shakira – ‘Acrostic’

best k-pop song

aespa – ‘Girls’

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

FIFTYFIFTY – ‘Cupid’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

Stray Kids – ‘S-Class’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’

best afrobeat song

Ayra Starr – ‘Rush’

Burna Boy – ‘It’s Plenty’

Davido ft. Musa Keys – ‘UNAVAILABLE’

Fireboy DML & Asake – ‘Bandana’

Libianca – ‘People’

Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr – ‘2 Sugar’

Video for good

Alicia Keys – ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny – ‘The blackout – people live here’

Demi Lovato – ‘Swine’

Dove Cameron – ‘Breakfast’

Imagine Dragons – ‘Crushed’

Maluma – ‘The Queen’

best direction

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’ – Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – ‘Falling Back’ – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’ – Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’ – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Directed by Taylor Swift

best cinematography

Adele – ‘I Drink Wine’ – Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’ – Natasha Braier

Janelle Monáe – ‘Lipstick Lover’ – Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ – Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’ – Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Rina Yang

better visual effects

Fall Out Boy – ‘Love From The Other Side’

Harry Styles – ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’

Melanie Martinez – ‘VOID’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti Hero’

best choreography

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’

Jonas Brothers – ‘Waffle House’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’

Panic! At The Disco – ‘Middle Of A Breakup’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

best art direction

boygenius – ‘the film’

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’

SZA – ‘Shirt’

best editing