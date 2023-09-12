All ready! TheMTV Video Music Awards 2023are hours away from starting and music fans do not want to miss this event full of incredible performances and the celebration of the most important artists of the moment. This year, female performers lead the categories: Taylor Swift is the artist with the most nominations. It should be noted that the ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey, where Shakira will offer a special show along withKarol G. Likewise, the Colombian singer will receive the Video Vanguard award, in honor of her artistic career. Follow the LIVE broadcast of the gala through La República.

When will the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards be?

The ceremony ofMTV Video Music Awards 2023this will be done Tuesday September 12at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

What time will the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards start?

The ceremony ofMTV Video Music Awards 2023will be carried out from 8 pm (Eastern Time), in New Jersey. Below are the schedules by country according to your place of origin:

In Mexico, Costa Rica and Guatemala: 6 p.m.

In Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 7 p.m.

In USA , Venezuela and Bolivia: 8 pm

, In Chili , Argentina and Brazil: 9 p.m.

, InSpain:September 13 at2 am

Where will the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards be broadcast?

Until now, theMTV VMAs 2023have not confirmed its transmission through the free signal ofPluto TVjust as it was in 2022. However,Paramount+acquired the rights to the music awards and will broadcast them live.

It should be noted that the company has not reported whether this transmission will also include theLatin American countries (Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Argentina), but the service will be live and direct for those who are in theAmerican territory.

It should be noted that through the MTV official website You will also be able to watch the live broadcast of the awards ceremony.

How to watch the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 in Peru?

The ceremony ofMTV Video Music Awards 2023will be transmitted through the signal MTV. Following, the channels to follow the awards depending on your cable service:

In Movistar: Channel 602

Channel 602 On Claro TV: Channel 110

Channel 110 On DirecTV:Channel 264 or 1264 in HD

Who are the nominees for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

Video of the year

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Artist of the Year

Beyonce

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

song of the year

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Best new artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliiii

Featherweight

PinkPantheress

Renee Rapp

Best collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

best pop song

Demi Lovato – ‘Swine’

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (from the movie Barbie)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

P!NK – ‘TRUSTFALL’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

best hip hop song

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’

GloRilla & Cardi B – ‘Tomorrow 2’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’

Metro Boomin ft Future – ‘Superhero’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Best R&B Song

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – ‘Stay’

Chloe ft. Chris Brown – ‘How Does It Feel’

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

SZA – Shirt’

Toosii – ‘Favorite Song’

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – ‘Love In The Way’

Best alternative song

blink-182 – ‘EDGING’

boygenius – ‘the film’

Fall Out Boy – ‘Hold Me Like A Grudge’

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’

Paramore – ‘This Is Why’

Thirty Seconds To Mars – ‘Stuck’

best rock song

Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’

Linkin Park – ‘Lost’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Tippa My Tongue’

Måneskin – ‘THE LONELIEST’

Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’

Muse – ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’

best latin song

Anitta – ‘Funk Rave’

Bad Bunny – ‘WHERE SHE GOES’

Armed Link, Featherweight – ‘She dances alone’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHÁ’

Shakira – ‘Acrostic’

best k-pop song

aespa – ‘Girls’

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

FIFTY FIFTY – ‘Cupid’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

Stray Kids – ‘S-Class’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’

Best afrobeats song

Ayra Starr – ‘Rush’

Burna Boy – ‘It’s Plenty’

Davido ft. Musa Keys – ‘UNAVAILABLE’

Fireboy DML & Asake – ‘Bandana’

Libyanca – ‘People’

Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr – ‘2 Sugar’

Video for good

Alicia Keys – ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny – ‘The blackout – people live here’

Demi Lovato – ‘Swine’

Dove Cameron – ‘Breakfast’

Imagine Dragons – ‘Crushed’

Maluma – ‘The Queen’

Best address

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’ – Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – ‘Falling Back’ – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’ – Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’ – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best cinematography

Adele – ‘I Drink Wine’ – Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’ – Natasha Braier

Janelle Monáe – ‘Lipstick Lover’ – Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ – Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – Marcell Rév

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’ – Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Rina Yang

Better visual effects

Fall Out Boy – ‘Love From The Other Side’

Harry Styles – ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’

Melanie Martinez – ‘VOID’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

best choreography

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’

Jonas Brothers – ‘Waffle House’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’

Panic! At The Disco – ‘Middle Of A Breakup’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

Best art direction

boygenius – ‘the film’

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’

SZA – ‘Shirt’

best edition

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Rich Spirit’

Miley Cyrus – ‘River’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

