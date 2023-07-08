The “Story for Dummies” page is nominated in the trend master category of the MTV Miaw Awards. The Mexican ‘TK’ competes with other content creators such as Fer Jalil, La granja del borrego, Los de ñam, Esen Alva and more.

MTV Miaw: how to vote for “Story for Dummies”?

Voting is now open, so you can select and make your favorite creator win.

Enter the MTV Miaw page miaw.mtvla.com Go to the category you prefer and select your favorite You can vote multiple times, as there seems to be no limit.

Historia para todos nominated in the Trend Master category. Photo: MTV Miaw

In addition, the voting in the MTV Miaw is also open for instagram with #MTVLATRENDHISTORIA or your favorite nominee, also don’t forget to look for #MTVMIAW2023 at TikTok and vote for your favourites.

MTV Miaw: who is “Story for Dummies”?

The content creator of MTV Meow He is one of the most followed characters on YouTube and Tiktok, where he has more than five million followers. This character, who calls himself ‘TK’, is characterized by creating story videos with a peculiar way of telling it.

