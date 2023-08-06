The MTV Meow 2023 they recognize the best influencers, content creators and most popular musicians in Latin America. Undoubtedly, this edition that will take place on sunday august 6 promises to surprise us with the shows and moments of the awarding of each artist. It should be noted that the nominees were revealed and the best in their categories were chosen. In this note, you will be able to know what time, on which channel and where to watch the live broadcast of the most important event that celebrates pop culture in Latin America.

What time does MTV Miaw 2023 start?

according to your country of originyou can see the show of your favorite artist in theMTV Meow 2023. Here is a list of schedules:

Hours to see in Mexico : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Hours to see in Peru : 10:00 p.m.

: 10:00 p.m. Hours to see in Colombia : 10:00 p.m.

: 10:00 p.m. Hours to see in Chili : 11:00 p.m.

: 11:00 p.m. Hours to see in Argentina: 12:00 a.m.

Where do the MTV Miaw happen?

The transmission LIVE of the MTV Miaw Awards 2023 it will be through the sign of MTV. On the other hand, the Green Carpetcould be seen from the streaming platform pluto tv. In addition, you can follow the minute by minute of the gala by paramount.

MTV LIVE: broadcast channels by country

Next, we leave you one channel list where you can see MTV LIVE according to you country of origin:

Mexico: 701 on Sky, 260 on Dish, 236 (SD) and 930 (HD) on Izzi, 726 on Totalplay, 685 on Axtel, 151 on Star TV, 606 (digital) and 1606 (HD) on Megacable.

701 on Sky, 260 on Dish, 236 (SD) and 930 (HD) on Izzi, 726 on Totalplay, 685 on Axtel, 151 on Star TV, 606 (digital) and 1606 (HD) on Megacable. Peru: 602 (SD) and 769 (HD) on Movistar TV (cable), 387 (SD) and 907 (HD) on Movistar TV (satellite), 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 80 (SD) and 559 (HD) on Claro TV, 59 on Star Globalcom, 62.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

602 (SD) and 769 (HD) on Movistar TV (cable), 387 (SD) and 907 (HD) on Movistar TV (satellite), 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 80 (SD) and 559 (HD) on Claro TV, 59 on Star Globalcom, 62.2 (HD) on Cable Visión. Colombia: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 151 (SD) and 1151 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 151 (SD) and 170 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 651 on Tigo.

264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 151 (SD) and 1151 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 151 (SD) and 170 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 651 on Tigo. Chili: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 350 on TuVes HD; 25 (Santiago), 11 (Valparaíso and Viña del Mar), 28 (Concepción) and 754 (HD) in VTR; 158 (SD) on Claro TV (cable), 158 (SD) and 658 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite).

264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 350 on TuVes HD; 25 (Santiago), 11 (Valparaíso and Viña del Mar), 28 (Concepción) and 754 (HD) in VTR; 158 (SD) on Claro TV (cable), 158 (SD) and 658 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite). Argentina: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 71 (analogue) and 500 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 103 on Antina; 73 and 80 (analogue) and 605 (digital) on Supercanal, 602 (SD) and 1090 (HD) on Telecentro, 702 (HD) on Cabletel.

How to watch Pluto TV LIVE?

if you want to see pluto tvall you need is to download the application on any device or, in any case, register on its website. When you enter, you must wait for the service to load for a few seconds, and then go to the section LIVE TVwhere you will access the differents tv channels that are available.

It should be noted that at the bottom of the screen you have the sections for the channels, the list of them and their programming.

How to watch Paramount LIVE?

If you want to see Paramount LIVE you can in your Web page and, also, from any mobile device. It should be noted that the application can be downloaded for free from app store and Google play.

Who are the winners of the MTV Miaw 2023?

The nominees of theMTV Meow 2023They were divided into 28 different categories, among which are personalities from the world of music, influencers, youtubers, among others.

The ‘wolf’ of the year: Lizbeth Rodríguez

Miaw Icon: Wendy Guevara

Artist + badass: Kim Loaiza

Celebrity crush: Aaron Mercury

Creator of the Year: Hotspanish

Reality Royalty: Marcos Ginocchio

Couple goals: Yurielkys Ojeda and Hi I’m Valeria

Trend master: The ones from yum

Miawdio: ‘Do you have clothes?’ (Yerimua)

Viral bomb: ‘Encontronazos’, by Yerimua

Crack email: IAMFERV

Viral anthem: ‘Bad decisions’, by Kenya Os

Kpop Domain: BLACKPINK

Miaw Artist: Kenya Os

Streamer of the Year: Rivers

Styler of the Year: Kim Loaiza

Fandom of the Year: Colored Chicks – Rivers

Podcast Master: A certain Fredo

Target Artist: Featherweight

Killer series: ‘Merlina’

Supreme Perreo: ‘The Baby’, by Featherweight & Yng Lvcas

Comedy boss: Chinguamiga

Meeting of the year: ‘Those from space’, by LIT Killah, Duki, Emilia, Tiago.

Global Creator: CLAUDIPIA

Video of the Year: ‘I Love You So Much’, by Kevin Kaarl

Artist + flow: Nicki Nicole

Galactic hit of the year: ‘TQG’, by Karol G and Shakira

Ridiculous of the Year: The Adventures of Martha Higareda

What are the MTV Miaw Awards?

MTV Meowis an award that seeks to recognize the most important artists, content creators and influencers of pop culture in Latin America. In this event, you will see a series of musical performances, relevant industry personalities, as well as the most viral videos of the year.

