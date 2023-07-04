FeatherweightFeid, Bad Bunny, Karol G, rosaliaKenya Os, Rauw Alejandro and Danna Paola They are the exponents of urban, pop music and one of the Mexican regional that lead the list of nominations for the MTV MIAW Awards 2023which will take place on August 6, 2023.

On Monday, July 3, the pay television channel MTV announced the list of nominees to the MTV MIAW Awards 2023 to be held in Mexico City. There will be 28 categories that will be awarded in this edition and among the top contenders for statuettes are Featherweight with 9 mentions.

After the interpreter She dances Alone two Puerto Rican urban artists and one Spanish, Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny, are positioned, and rosalia, with six nominations each. For her part, the Mexican artist Danna Paola and Colombian singer Feid are tied with five mentions.

Also included in the list of nominees for this year’s MTV Miaw artists such as Young Miko, Natanael Cano, Gera MX, Christian Nodal, Nicki Nicole, Chingu Amiga, El Mariana, Javier Ibarreche, Jezzini, Tammy Parra, the influencer and singer Kim Loaiza and the sensation of the reality show ‘La casa de los famosos’, the youtuber Wendy Guevara.

Who are the 2023 MTV Miaw Awards nominees?

The 2023 MTV Miaw Awards promise to have epic musical performances and the presence of the most viral and recognized personalities of the year in pop culture. In addition, it has been revealed that the “MIAW Icon” category, in which fans choose the most outstanding digital star of the year, includes nominees such as Chingu Amiga, El Mariana, Javier Ibarreche, Lily García, Roberto Martínez, Rivers , Ibai and the influencer sensation of the moment, Wendy Guevara.

The category most celebrated by fans, “MIAW Artist”, presents a duel of the titans between Bad Bunny, Karol G, Featherweight, Rosalía, Feid, Kenia Os, Rauw Alejandro and Danna Paola. Now it remains to know the full list of nominees to the MTV MIAW Awards 2023.

1. ICON MIAW: The biggest digital star in Latin America

Chingu Friend

The Mariana

Javier Ibarreche

lily garcia

Roberto Martinez

Rivers

Wendy Guevara

IBAI

2. CREATOR OF THE YEAR: The strongest influencers on TikTok

HotSpanish

jezzini

Tammy Parra

dani valle

Ramon Vega

Andres Johnson

MissaSymphony

Damian Cervantes

3. GLOBAL CREATOR: This category recognizes the strongest influencers on TikTok – International

IBAI

MrBeast

Logan Paul

pewdiepie

martinez twins

Alice Earl

Claudipia

Chris Colin

4. TREND MASTER: Kings of hacks and experts in our favorite topics

Eduardo Sacal (interviews)

Those of Ñam (food)

Esen Alva (travel)

The Sheep Farm (animals)

Fer Jalil (makeup)

Dakota Balk (drag and makeup)

Iamcharli.e (technology)

Story for Dummies (story)

5. MIAWUDIO: The most popular, used and remixed audios

Bowser: Peaches (Super Mario Bros.)

Tennis, Clothes? (Yerimua)

Pure Cabezeo (Half Meter)

Charlotte Lascurain Do you speak English?

What Agusticidad (Viral Audio by Don Silverio)

What happened wey (Viral Audio from El Mariana)

This success

She Does Not Set Fashion (Belinda)

6. VIRAL BOMB: Videos and viral phenomena

Karely Ruiz and Santa Fe Klan get hot

Bad Bunny throws a cell phone

Messi and his What are you looking at, Bobo?

Yerimua’s clashes

Shakira shoots Pique

Tammy Parra is lied to

Maricheli finds a boyfriend

Al Takes Over the Avatars of the World

7. RIDICULOUS OF THE YEAR

The Adventures of Martha Higadera

Karol G does not deserve photoshop

Salt Bae intense with the World Cup

Alfredo Adame vs The World

Half a Metro leaves Sonidero

Danna Paola hits herself alone in concert

8. COREO CRACK: The influencers with the best dances to viral songs

amaranta

Aaron Mercury

Lossiblings

iamFerv

Ara and Fer Hernandez

tini

Christian Chavez

Vale Madrigal

9. FANDOM OF THE YEAR: Legions of Latino fans

Juaniquiladores – Juan Guarnizo

Dreamers – Danna Paola

Glitters – Kunno

Papuritos – AriGameplays

Tinistas – Tini

Belifans – Belinda

Angeles – Rosalia

Colored Chicks – Rivers

10. CELEBRITY CRUSH

karely ruiz

alex hoyer

Charlotte Madrigal

Aaron Mercury

Peter Pascal

Domelipa

Emily

guiana

11. COUPLE GOALS: The most famous couples

Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro

Christian Nodal & Cazzu

Duki & Emilia

Yurielkys Ojeda & Hi I’m Valeria

Guaynaa & Lele

Karol G & Feid

Danna Paola & Alex Hoyer

The Rules

12. STREAMER OF THE YEAR

The Mariana

Juan Guarnizo

Rivers

arigameplay

Chicharito

amablitz

quackity

Spreen

13. KILLER SERIES AND MOVIE OF THE YEAR: The most popular audiovisual production of the year

The Last of Us (HBO)

Super Mario Bros. (Nintendo)

Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Marvel)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (Marvel)

Yellowjackets (Paramount+)

The Little Mermaid (Disney)

Scream VI (Paramount+)

Merlin (Netflix)

14. AMO DEL PODCAST: The podcast that ruled this year

milk brothers

Pinky Promise in Los Angeles

Aislinn Derbez – The Magic of Chaos

A Lot of Everything – Yordi & Martha

Envinadas

A certain Fredo

deprived of liberty

The Powerful

15. COMEDY BOSS

Pull or Crack

Andrew Johnson

Claus Maluf

LOL 5

4/20 – Ricardo Perez

Damian Cervantes

Chingu Friend

paco de miguel

16. “LA LOBA” OF THE YEAR: Celebrity that reflects female empowerment

Shakira

Domelipa

Maria Becerra

Kim Loaiza

Anitta

Vico Volkova

lizbeth rodriguez

Carol G.

17. REALITY ROYALTY: Most Relevant Celebrity on a Reality Show

Leslie Gallardo (The Revenge of the Ex Vip S2)

Ricardo Peralta “Torpecillo” (VIP Master Chef)

Dania Méndez (The House of the Famous)

Lizbeth Rodríguez (The Revenge of the Ex)

Marcos Ginocchio (Big Brother Ar)

Nelson (The Academy)

José Eduardo Derbez (On Travel)

Eduardo “El Chile” Miranda (Acapulco Shore)

18. STYLER OF THE YEAR: Celebrity who stands out for her way of dressing

Priscy Escoto

Tammy Parra

Mary Bottle

Kim Loaiza

Nicki Nicole

Sebastian Esquivel

johny caz

Featherweight

19. MIAW ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Carol G.

Featherweight

rosalia

Feid

Kenya Os

rauw alejandro

Danna Paola

Kenia Os, Featherweight, Danna Paola, Bad Bunny and Rosalía are among the top nominees for the MTV Miaw 2023 Awards?/ Photo: Instagram

20. ARTIST + CHINGÓN

German

Kim Loaiza

Christian Nodal

Nathanael Cano

Santa Fe Klan

Featherweight

Yoss Bones

Gera MX

21. ARTIST + FLOW

Relays B

young miko

Aczino

Nicki Nicole

Eladio Carrion

snow tha product

Tiago PZK

duki

22. VIRAL ANTHEM

Bad Decisions – Kenya Os

She Dances Alone – Armed Link and Featherweight

Kitten – Bellakath

Session 53 – Shakira, Bizarrap

Shorty Party – Santa Poster, La Kelly

Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga (DJ Dark Remix)

Kill Bill – Sza

The Baby – Featherweight & Yng Lukas

23. ARTIST IN THE SIGHT

young miko

West Indian Villain

Featherweight

The Change

yng lukas

Michelle Maciel

Blackberry

Renée

24. VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dolls – Tini, La Joaqui, Steve Aaoki

Vampires – Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro

Miss Revolution – Bruses

If I’m Going – Cuco ft The Marías

Where she Goes – Bad Bunny

Bombas – Alemán and Ximena Sariñana

I Love You So Much – Kevin Kaarl

Continental – Bratty, NSQK, Mene

25. GALACTIC HIT OF THE YEAR

Unx100to. – Frontera Group, Bad Bunny

Flowers – Miley Cyrus

Late Night Talking – Harry Styles

Kiss – Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

She Dances Alone – Armored Link, Featherweight

TQG – Shakira, Karol G

UnHoly – Sam Smith ft Kim Petras

26. MEETING OF THE YEAR

Kiss – Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro

tqum – Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola

To Not See You Anymore – Thalía & Kenia Os

Chanel – Becky G & Featherweight

Unx100to – Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny

Session 53 – Shakira & Bizarrap

Los Del Espacio – LIT killah, Duki, Emilia, Tiago PZK, FMK, Rusherking, Maria Becerra, Big One

Better Like This- Mario Bautista & Adriel Favela

27. K-POP DOMAIN

Blackpink

seventeen

Super Junior

smooth

Twice

txt

NCT Dream

Monsta X

28. SUPREME DOG

The Baby – Featherweight & Yng Lukas

Marisola Remix – Cris MJ x Standly x Nicki Nicole x Duki

Point 40 – Rauw Alejandro

Baby Otaku- Pablito Pesadilla, Polimá Westcoast, NickoOg Clk & Fran C

La Jumpa- Arcangel, Bad Bunny

Yandel 150 – Feid & Yandel

Hey Mor – Ozuna & Feid

Classy 101- Feid, Young Miko

Voting for the 28 categories to be recognized at the 2023 MTV Miaw Awards is now open via Instagram, TikTok (using the appropriate hashtags) and the miaw.mtvla.com website. Quotation closes on August 3 at 11:59pm (Central Mexico time). These awards are considered the most important celebration of pop culture in Latin America and will be broadcast on MTV Latin America on the night of Sunday, August 6.

