FeatherweightFeid, Bad Bunny, Karol G, rosaliaKenya Os, Rauw Alejandro and Danna Paola They are the exponents of urban, pop music and one of the Mexican regional that lead the list of nominations for the MTV MIAW Awards 2023which will take place on August 6, 2023.
On Monday, July 3, the pay television channel MTV announced the list of nominees to the MTV MIAW Awards 2023 to be held in Mexico City. There will be 28 categories that will be awarded in this edition and among the top contenders for statuettes are Featherweight with 9 mentions.
After the interpreter She dances Alone two Puerto Rican urban artists and one Spanish, Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny, are positioned, and rosalia, with six nominations each. For her part, the Mexican artist Danna Paola and Colombian singer Feid are tied with five mentions.
Also included in the list of nominees for this year’s MTV Miaw artists such as Young Miko, Natanael Cano, Gera MX, Christian Nodal, Nicki Nicole, Chingu Amiga, El Mariana, Javier Ibarreche, Jezzini, Tammy Parra, the influencer and singer Kim Loaiza and the sensation of the reality show ‘La casa de los famosos’, the youtuber Wendy Guevara.
Who are the 2023 MTV Miaw Awards nominees?
The 2023 MTV Miaw Awards promise to have epic musical performances and the presence of the most viral and recognized personalities of the year in pop culture. In addition, it has been revealed that the “MIAW Icon” category, in which fans choose the most outstanding digital star of the year, includes nominees such as Chingu Amiga, El Mariana, Javier Ibarreche, Lily García, Roberto Martínez, Rivers , Ibai and the influencer sensation of the moment, Wendy Guevara.
The category most celebrated by fans, “MIAW Artist”, presents a duel of the titans between Bad Bunny, Karol G, Featherweight, Rosalía, Feid, Kenia Os, Rauw Alejandro and Danna Paola. Now it remains to know the full list of nominees to the MTV MIAW Awards 2023.
1. ICON MIAW: The biggest digital star in Latin America
Chingu Friend
The Mariana
Javier Ibarreche
lily garcia
Roberto Martinez
Rivers
Wendy Guevara
IBAI
2. CREATOR OF THE YEAR: The strongest influencers on TikTok
HotSpanish
jezzini
Tammy Parra
dani valle
Ramon Vega
Andres Johnson
MissaSymphony
Damian Cervantes
3. GLOBAL CREATOR: This category recognizes the strongest influencers on TikTok – International
IBAI
MrBeast
Logan Paul
pewdiepie
martinez twins
Alice Earl
Claudipia
Chris Colin
4. TREND MASTER: Kings of hacks and experts in our favorite topics
Eduardo Sacal (interviews)
Those of Ñam (food)
Esen Alva (travel)
The Sheep Farm (animals)
Fer Jalil (makeup)
Dakota Balk (drag and makeup)
Iamcharli.e (technology)
Story for Dummies (story)
5. MIAWUDIO: The most popular, used and remixed audios
Bowser: Peaches (Super Mario Bros.)
Tennis, Clothes? (Yerimua)
Pure Cabezeo (Half Meter)
Charlotte Lascurain Do you speak English?
What Agusticidad (Viral Audio by Don Silverio)
What happened wey (Viral Audio from El Mariana)
This success
She Does Not Set Fashion (Belinda)
6. VIRAL BOMB: Videos and viral phenomena
Karely Ruiz and Santa Fe Klan get hot
Bad Bunny throws a cell phone
Messi and his What are you looking at, Bobo?
Yerimua’s clashes
Shakira shoots Pique
Tammy Parra is lied to
Maricheli finds a boyfriend
Al Takes Over the Avatars of the World
7. RIDICULOUS OF THE YEAR
The Adventures of Martha Higadera
Karol G does not deserve photoshop
Salt Bae intense with the World Cup
Alfredo Adame vs The World
Half a Metro leaves Sonidero
Danna Paola hits herself alone in concert
8. COREO CRACK: The influencers with the best dances to viral songs
amaranta
Aaron Mercury
Lossiblings
iamFerv
Ara and Fer Hernandez
tini
Christian Chavez
Vale Madrigal
9. FANDOM OF THE YEAR: Legions of Latino fans
Juaniquiladores – Juan Guarnizo
Dreamers – Danna Paola
Glitters – Kunno
Papuritos – AriGameplays
Tinistas – Tini
Belifans – Belinda
Angeles – Rosalia
Colored Chicks – Rivers
10. CELEBRITY CRUSH
karely ruiz
alex hoyer
Charlotte Madrigal
Aaron Mercury
Peter Pascal
Domelipa
Emily
guiana
11. COUPLE GOALS: The most famous couples
Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro
Christian Nodal & Cazzu
Duki & Emilia
Yurielkys Ojeda & Hi I’m Valeria
Guaynaa & Lele
Karol G & Feid
Danna Paola & Alex Hoyer
The Rules
12. STREAMER OF THE YEAR
The Mariana
Juan Guarnizo
Rivers
arigameplay
Chicharito
amablitz
quackity
Spreen
13. KILLER SERIES AND MOVIE OF THE YEAR: The most popular audiovisual production of the year
The Last of Us (HBO)
Super Mario Bros. (Nintendo)
Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Marvel)
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (Marvel)
Yellowjackets (Paramount+)
The Little Mermaid (Disney)
Scream VI (Paramount+)
Merlin (Netflix)
14. AMO DEL PODCAST: The podcast that ruled this year
milk brothers
Pinky Promise in Los Angeles
Aislinn Derbez – The Magic of Chaos
A Lot of Everything – Yordi & Martha
Envinadas
A certain Fredo
deprived of liberty
The Powerful
15. COMEDY BOSS
Pull or Crack
Andrew Johnson
Claus Maluf
LOL 5
4/20 – Ricardo Perez
Damian Cervantes
Chingu Friend
paco de miguel
16. “LA LOBA” OF THE YEAR: Celebrity that reflects female empowerment
Shakira
Domelipa
Maria Becerra
Kim Loaiza
Anitta
Vico Volkova
lizbeth rodriguez
Carol G.
17. REALITY ROYALTY: Most Relevant Celebrity on a Reality Show
Leslie Gallardo (The Revenge of the Ex Vip S2)
Ricardo Peralta “Torpecillo” (VIP Master Chef)
Dania Méndez (The House of the Famous)
Lizbeth Rodríguez (The Revenge of the Ex)
Marcos Ginocchio (Big Brother Ar)
Nelson (The Academy)
José Eduardo Derbez (On Travel)
Eduardo “El Chile” Miranda (Acapulco Shore)
18. STYLER OF THE YEAR: Celebrity who stands out for her way of dressing
Priscy Escoto
Tammy Parra
Mary Bottle
Kim Loaiza
Nicki Nicole
Sebastian Esquivel
johny caz
Featherweight
19. MIAW ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Carol G.
Featherweight
rosalia
Feid
Kenya Os
rauw alejandro
Danna Paola
20. ARTIST + CHINGÓN
German
Kim Loaiza
Christian Nodal
Nathanael Cano
Santa Fe Klan
Featherweight
Yoss Bones
Gera MX
21. ARTIST + FLOW
Relays B
young miko
Aczino
Nicki Nicole
Eladio Carrion
snow tha product
Tiago PZK
duki
22. VIRAL ANTHEM
Bad Decisions – Kenya Os
She Dances Alone – Armed Link and Featherweight
Kitten – Bellakath
Session 53 – Shakira, Bizarrap
Shorty Party – Santa Poster, La Kelly
Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga (DJ Dark Remix)
Kill Bill – Sza
The Baby – Featherweight & Yng Lukas
23. ARTIST IN THE SIGHT
young miko
West Indian Villain
Featherweight
The Change
yng lukas
Michelle Maciel
Blackberry
Renée
24. VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Dolls – Tini, La Joaqui, Steve Aaoki
Vampires – Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro
Miss Revolution – Bruses
If I’m Going – Cuco ft The Marías
Where she Goes – Bad Bunny
Bombas – Alemán and Ximena Sariñana
I Love You So Much – Kevin Kaarl
Continental – Bratty, NSQK, Mene
25. GALACTIC HIT OF THE YEAR
Unx100to. – Frontera Group, Bad Bunny
Flowers – Miley Cyrus
Late Night Talking – Harry Styles
Kiss – Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
She Dances Alone – Armored Link, Featherweight
TQG – Shakira, Karol G
UnHoly – Sam Smith ft Kim Petras
26. MEETING OF THE YEAR
Kiss – Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro
tqum – Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola
To Not See You Anymore – Thalía & Kenia Os
Chanel – Becky G & Featherweight
Unx100to – Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
Session 53 – Shakira & Bizarrap
Los Del Espacio – LIT killah, Duki, Emilia, Tiago PZK, FMK, Rusherking, Maria Becerra, Big One
Better Like This- Mario Bautista & Adriel Favela
27. K-POP DOMAIN
Blackpink
seventeen
Super Junior
smooth
Twice
txt
NCT Dream
Monsta X
28. SUPREME DOG
The Baby – Featherweight & Yng Lukas
Marisola Remix – Cris MJ x Standly x Nicki Nicole x Duki
Point 40 – Rauw Alejandro
Baby Otaku- Pablito Pesadilla, Polimá Westcoast, NickoOg Clk & Fran C
La Jumpa- Arcangel, Bad Bunny
Yandel 150 – Feid & Yandel
Hey Mor – Ozuna & Feid
Classy 101- Feid, Young Miko
Voting for the 28 categories to be recognized at the 2023 MTV Miaw Awards is now open via Instagram, TikTok (using the appropriate hashtags) and the miaw.mtvla.com website. Quotation closes on August 3 at 11:59pm (Central Mexico time). These awards are considered the most important celebration of pop culture in Latin America and will be broadcast on MTV Latin America on the night of Sunday, August 6.
