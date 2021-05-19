Acapulco Shore season 8 continues to give something to talk about. With fans increasingly interested in knowing what will happen to each of the members of the house, this week’s trailer tells us that the party is far from over.

As seen in the pictures, ‘The family ‘will receive the arrival of a new character to the reality show.

What happened in Acapulco Shore 8×03?

After leaving the shore house for bad behavior, ‘Captain’ is back. On the other hand, ‘Nacha’ ended his enmity with Isa. “This vacation must be different. What happened, let it stay in the past ”, said the influencer before an attentive Isa. She agreed to befriend.

On the other hand, and while Fans thought that this was the end of the fights in the reality of ‘Nacha’, she looked for her new enemy: Jacky. The young woman told her partner that she does not show her true face on television, by not telling what really happened with Jay the day before after the party.

So too, we saw the creation of the ’10 commandments of Acapulco Shore ‘ by Karime.

Acapulco Shore 8 Episode 4 Preview

Release date of chapter 4 of Acapulco Shore 8

The ‘shore’ will launch their next chapter this Tuesday, May 18 at 10:00 p.m. m via MTV LA. In the case of Peru, the reality show can be seen on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD / HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD)

Acapulco Shore 8: opening time in Peru and the rest of Latin America:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

How to watch Acapulco Shore season 8 online and free?

To watch online Acapulco Shore season 8, you can access via Paramount +. Remember that after a seven-day free trial, you will need to purchase a paid package.