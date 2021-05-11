Acapulco Shore season 8 made it to television. This new installment is completely renovated, since the contestants have been moved to a much larger house, unlike previous years.

Likewise, new members join the popular Mexican reality show, which promises to continue as the favorite of the Latin American public.

What happened in Acapulco Shore 8×2?

From chapter 1 of Acapulco Shore 8, the new members of the reality show sought to win the sympathy of Karime, ‘Jey’ and ‘Chile’, former members of the show; however, in this installment some did not have a great reception from them.

What will happen in Acapulco Shore 8×03?

The shore house will become a nightclub after the appearance of the most recent members of the group. Also, we will see ‘Nacha’ and Karime a little closer.

On the other hand, ‘Nacha’ will live two tense moments: a first approach with Isa, who does not see with good eyes that she is in reality again, and then with Jacky, who tells the young woman that “she is not a sincere person ”.

Acapulco Shore 8 Episode 3 Preview

When is chapter 3 of Acapulco Shore 8 released?

The ‘shore’ will launch their next chapter this Tuesday, May 11 at 10:00 p.m. m via MTV LA, check the channel number with your cable operator.

How to watch Acapulco Shore season 8 online and free?

To watch online Acapulco Shore season 8, you can access via Paramount +. Remember that after a seven-day free trial, you will need to purchase a paid package.

Acapulco Shore 8: opening times by countries:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm