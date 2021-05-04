Acapulco Shore season 8 is one of the most talked about reality shows on the MTV network. To the surprise of its fans, the show announced that this 2021 there will be a new broadcast. Here we show you the schedule and how to view chapter 2.

The show once again follows the holidays of a group of young Mexicans, after a controversial visit to the beaches of Mazatlán, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the disputes between Dania and Mane.

What will we see in chapter 2 of Acapulco Shore season 8?

For the second episode of Acapulco Shore 8, Karime Pindter, better known as ‘The matrioshka’, and Jacky Rmz they promise to turn the house upside down. “Neither is competition for me,” Jacky noted after arriving at the popular mansion.

Acapulco Shore 8×02 Trailer

On which channel is Acapulco Shore season 8 broadcast?

Acapulco Shore 8 launched its first episode through MTVLA, a channel that is available on most pay TV operators in Latin America. Reality can also be seen on MTV Play.

How to watch Acapulco Shore season 8 via Paramount +?

To watch the show for free, all you have to do is download the Paramount + app and you can access the service for seven days. After this time, you will need to choose a payment package.

Acapulco Shore 8, chapter 2: opening hours

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Watch here the first episode of Acapulco Shore season 8

Members of season 8 of Acapulco Shore

Aarón Albores ‘The Captain’

Alba Zepeda

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela

Eduardo Miranda ‘Chile’

Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Schobert

Fernanda ‘Fer’ Moreno

Ignacia ‘Nacha’ Michelson

Isabel ‘Isa’ Castro

Jackie Ramirez

Jaylin castellanos

Jibranne ‘Jey’ Bazán

Karime Pindter

Ramiro Gimenez.