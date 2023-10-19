The MTV network has canceled the ceremony for its European awards, the Europe Music Awards (EMA), scheduled for next November 5 in Paris, “as a precaution” given the situation that is being experienced “at a global level.” “We regret to inform you that given the current situation, the decision has been made not to go ahead with the MTV EMA 2023 out of an abundance of caution towards the thousands of employees, team members, artists, fans and partners traveling from all corners of the world. world to bring the show to life,” he announced this Thursday in a statement.

Artists such as Anne-Marie, Coi Leray, David Guetta, Jung Kook, Manuel Turizo, Ozuna, Rema, Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter and Thirty Seconds to Mars were going to participate in the awards ceremony. This year, women dominated the main categories, with Taylor Swift, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo leading the way, with seven nominations for the first and six for the other two. They were followed with four nominations by Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj. Other nominees were Ice Spice, Featherweight, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G and Blackpink.

The MTCV EMAs are an annual global music event. “But, given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to go ahead. As we know, as the devastating events in Israel and Gaza are unfolding, it does not seem like an appropriate time for this type of celebration, with thousands of lives already lost. It is a time of mourning. We hope to host the MTV EMAs again in November 2024,” adds the network’s note.

Although it is not quoted verbatim, since the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas militias, France has been living in a state of heightened alert, especially after the murder last Friday in Arras of high school teacher Dominique Bernard, a victim of stabbings by the Russian Islamist. -Chechen Mohamed Mogouchkov.

The Minister of the Interior of France, Gérald Darmanin, hinted that the Hamas attack against Israel could have inspired this attack and confirmed that “there is a jihadist atmosphere” in a country where 272 people have died due to Islamist terrorism since 2012.

France, especially the area around Paris, has also suffered numerous false terrorist threats in recent days, which for example led to the Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles being evacuated and temporarily closed, as was the busy Paris train station Gare de Lyon.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe