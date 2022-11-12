The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards are just around the corner. It’s almost time to find out who will win the prizes in the 19 categories. Have you already voted for your favorite artist?

In this note we inform you where you can see the transmission of this famous contest, which will be held for the first time in the PSD Bank Domelocated in Düsseldorf, Germany.

When are the 2022 MTV EMAs?

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 award event will take place this sunday november 13 and will be broadcast live in more than 170 countries.

This year the event will take place in Germany. Photo: AFP

Where to watch the 2022 MTV EMAs?

Through television, and having cable service, the sunday november 13 You can see the award ceremony on the MTV channel.

From Monday, November 14, the recording of the event will be available globally through the streaming and online services of Paramount +, which is paid, and in pluto tvfor free.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

MTV’s live programming can be seen through the live stream available on the MTV Play app, exclusive to MTV, available from smartphone or tablet.

To access free of charge, the user must register with their cable operator.

Harry Styles receiving an award at the last MTV EMAs. Photo: Pluto TV

How to watch Pluto TV?

pluto tv can be seen from the internet browser on the web of pluto.TV. It can also be accessed through the application on the television or mobile.

When accessing, the service will load for a few seconds, and then one of its channels will be tuned.

What time is the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022?

The organizing team has not yet published the time at which the transmission of the MTV EMAs 2022 will begin.

However, for the public interested in attending, ticket sales opened on October 25. On the Instagram of MTV EMA you can check the availability of tickets.

Something to keep in mind is that in 2021 the show started at 3:00 pm (Peruvian time), so it could also be the case this year.

The PSD Bank Dome, located in Düsseldorf, Germany, is the venue for the 2022 MTV EMAs for the first time. Photo: MTV EMA

MTV EMAs 2022: voting

Voting takes place on the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 website. The first stage of voting, which corresponded to 17 categories, ended on November 9, 2022.

Currently, voting is available for the Biggest Fans category, which is done through the official Instagram of MTV EMA from November 10, 2022 to November 13, 2022.

Who will perform at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards?

The artistic personalities and the musical groups that will perform during the ceremony of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 are the following:

David Guetta

Gorillaz

Baby Rexha

Ava Max

muse

lewis capaldi

Stormzy

GAYLE

OneRepublic

Kalush Orchestra

SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C (in collaboration)

Tate McRae

Armani White (on red carpet)

The organization has already revealed the complete poster of the artistic presentations. Photo: Bell Media.

MTV EMAs 2022: complete list of nominees

Best Northern Artist

Danna Paola

kevin kaarl

Kenya Os

Santa Fe Klan

Nathanael Cano

Best Center Artist

Danny Ocean

Carol G

pheid

Manuel Turizo

Camilo

best southern artist

Tiny

Bizarre

Duki

Mary Becerra

Tiago PZK

best caribbean artist

bad bunny

Natti Natasha

daddy yankee

Mike Towers

Raww Alexander

Best song

“As It Was” Harry Styles

“I behave pretty”, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

“First class”, Jack Harlow

“About damn time”, Lizzo

“Super freaky girl”, Nicki Minaj

“Despecha”, Rosalia

best video

“As It Was” Harry Styles

“Pink venom”, Blackpink

“Woman”, Doja Cat

“The heart part 5″, Kendrick Lamar

“Super freaky girl”, Nicki Minaj

“All too well”, Taylor Swift

best artist

Adele

Beyonce

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalia

Taylor Swift

best collab

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

Post Malone and Doja Cat

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

Tiesto and Ava Max

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro

DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby

better live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd

best pop artist

billie eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Lizzo

best new artist

Items

Gayle

Baby Keem

Stephen Sanchez

seventeen

Dove Cameron

Best Long Form Video

“All Too Weel”, Taylor Swift

“Studio 666″, Foo Fighters

“Motomami”, Rosalia

“Fils de joie”, Stromae.ormzy

song for a cause

“2step”, Ed Sheeran and Lil Baby

“The heart part 5″, Kendrick Lamar

“P*ssy”, Latto

“About damn time”, Lizzo

“Unholy”, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

“Fils de joie”, Stromae

best k pop video

blackpink

bts

Itzy

seventeen

Twice

Lisa

best latin artist

Anitta

bad bunny

J Balvin

Becky G

Rosalia

Shakira

best hip hop artist

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Future

Jack Harlow

Drake

Best Electronic Music Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Pot

DJ Snake

best rock artist

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

muse

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Liam Gallagher

The Killers

best alternative artist

tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Imagine Dragons

panic! At The Disco

YUNGBLUD

Gorillaz

Best R&B

HER

Chloe

khalid

Givēon

Summer Walker

SZA

best push artist

Nov’21 – Nessa Barrett

Dec’21 – Seventeen

Jan’22 – Mae Muller

Feb’22 – GAYLE

March’22 – Shenseea

April’22 – Omar Apollo

May’22 – Wet Leg

June’22 – Muni Long

July’22 – Doechii

Aug’22 – Saucy Santana

Sept’22 – Stephen Sanchez

Oct’22 – JVKE

Best Metaverse Presentation:

BLACKPINK – “The Virtual” | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charlie XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – “An Interactive Virtual Experience” | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Biggest fandom: