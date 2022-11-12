The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards are just around the corner. It’s almost time to find out who will win the prizes in the 19 categories. Have you already voted for your favorite artist?
In this note we inform you where you can see the transmission of this famous contest, which will be held for the first time in the PSD Bank Domelocated in Düsseldorf, Germany.
When are the 2022 MTV EMAs?
The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 award event will take place this sunday november 13 and will be broadcast live in more than 170 countries.
Where to watch the 2022 MTV EMAs?
Through television, and having cable service, the sunday november 13 You can see the award ceremony on the MTV channel.
From Monday, November 14, the recording of the event will be available globally through the streaming and online services of Paramount +, which is paid, and in pluto tvfor free.
How to watch MTV LIVE?
MTV’s live programming can be seen through the live stream available on the MTV Play app, exclusive to MTV, available from smartphone or tablet.
To access free of charge, the user must register with their cable operator.
How to watch Pluto TV?
pluto tv can be seen from the internet browser on the web of pluto.TV. It can also be accessed through the application on the television or mobile.
When accessing, the service will load for a few seconds, and then one of its channels will be tuned.
What time is the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022?
The organizing team has not yet published the time at which the transmission of the MTV EMAs 2022 will begin.
However, for the public interested in attending, ticket sales opened on October 25. On the Instagram of MTV EMA you can check the availability of tickets.
Something to keep in mind is that in 2021 the show started at 3:00 pm (Peruvian time), so it could also be the case this year.
MTV EMAs 2022: voting
Voting takes place on the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 website. The first stage of voting, which corresponded to 17 categories, ended on November 9, 2022.
Currently, voting is available for the Biggest Fans category, which is done through the official Instagram of MTV EMA from November 10, 2022 to November 13, 2022.
Who will perform at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards?
The artistic personalities and the musical groups that will perform during the ceremony of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 are the following:
- David Guetta
- Gorillaz
- Baby Rexha
- Ava Max
- muse
- lewis capaldi
- Stormzy
- GAYLE
- OneRepublic
- Kalush Orchestra
- SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C (in collaboration)
- Tate McRae
- Armani White (on red carpet)
MTV EMAs 2022: complete list of nominees
Best Northern Artist
- Danna Paola
- kevin kaarl
- Kenya Os
- Santa Fe Klan
- Nathanael Cano
Best Center Artist
- Danny Ocean
- Carol G
- pheid
- Manuel Turizo
- Camilo
best southern artist
- Tiny
- Bizarre
- Duki
- Mary Becerra
- Tiago PZK
best caribbean artist
- bad bunny
- Natti Natasha
- daddy yankee
- Mike Towers
- Raww Alexander
Best song
- “As It Was” Harry Styles
- “I behave pretty”, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
- “First class”, Jack Harlow
- “About damn time”, Lizzo
- “Super freaky girl”, Nicki Minaj
- “Despecha”, Rosalia
best video
- “As It Was” Harry Styles
- “Pink venom”, Blackpink
- “Woman”, Doja Cat
- “The heart part 5″, Kendrick Lamar
- “Super freaky girl”, Nicki Minaj
- “All too well”, Taylor Swift
best artist
- Adele
- Beyonce
- Harry Styles
- Nicki Minaj
- Rosalia
- Taylor Swift
best collab
- Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
- Post Malone and Doja Cat
- Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
- Tiesto and Ava Max
- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
- Shakira and Rauw Alejandro
- DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby
better live
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lady Gaga
- Kendrick Lamar
- The Weeknd
best pop artist
- billie eilish
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- Lizzo
best new artist
- Items
- Gayle
- Baby Keem
- Stephen Sanchez
- seventeen
- Dove Cameron
Best Long Form Video
- “All Too Weel”, Taylor Swift
- “Studio 666″, Foo Fighters
- “Motomami”, Rosalia
- “Fils de joie”, Stromae.ormzy
song for a cause
- “2step”, Ed Sheeran and Lil Baby
- “The heart part 5″, Kendrick Lamar
- “P*ssy”, Latto
- “About damn time”, Lizzo
- “Unholy”, Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- “Fils de joie”, Stromae
best k pop video
- blackpink
- bts
- Itzy
- seventeen
- Twice
- Lisa
best latin artist
- Anitta
- bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Becky G
- Rosalia
- Shakira
best hip hop artist
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Drake
Best Electronic Music Artist
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- Pot
- DJ Snake
best rock artist
- Foo Fighters
- Måneskin
- muse
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers
- Liam Gallagher
- The Killers
best alternative artist
- tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
- Imagine Dragons
- panic! At The Disco
- YUNGBLUD
- Gorillaz
Best R&B
- HER
- Chloe
- khalid
- Givēon
- Summer Walker
- SZA
best push artist
- Nov’21 – Nessa Barrett
- Dec’21 – Seventeen
- Jan’22 – Mae Muller
- Feb’22 – GAYLE
- March’22 – Shenseea
- April’22 – Omar Apollo
- May’22 – Wet Leg
- June’22 – Muni Long
- July’22 – Doechii
- Aug’22 – Saucy Santana
- Sept’22 – Stephen Sanchez
- Oct’22 – JVKE
Best Metaverse Presentation:
- BLACKPINK – “The Virtual” | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charlie XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber – “An Interactive Virtual Experience” | Wave
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Biggest fandom:
- BLACKPINK
- bts
- Harry Styles
- Lady Gaga
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
