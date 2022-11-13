MTV EMAs 2022: How to watch the MTV Europe Music Awards?

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022, better known as the MTV EMAs, are close to being held and revealing, in turn, the winning artists of their awards.
On this occasion, they will once again be organized in Germany, the country with the highest attendance for this event. It will be exactly in PSD BANK DOME from Dusseldorf. Follow here all the news from the “red carpet” of the best music in Europe.
MTV EMAs Awards 2022: minute by minute
When are the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards?
The date set for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards is this Sunday, November 13.
How to watch the 2022 MTV EMAs?
Through television, and having cable service, you can see the award ceremony on the MTV channel. Programming can also be accessed through the services streaming Y on-line.
In this case, the event can be seen through Paramount +, which is paid; free of charge, also pluto tv. Similarly, you can see the MTV EMAs 2022 through the MTV website.
How to watch MTV LIVE?
Through the app MTV Playexclusive to MTV, you can see the programming live through the live stream. It is available from smartphone or tablet.
To access, the user must register with their cable operator and thus be able to watch at no cost.
How to watch Pluto TV?
pluto tv can be seen from the internet browser on the web of pluto.tv. It can also be accessed through the application on the television or mobile.
When accessing, the service will load for a few seconds, and then one of its channels will be tuned.
What time is the 2022 MTV EMAs?
The start time of the MTV EMAs 2022 has not yet been published. However, for the public interested in attending, ticket sales opened on October 25. On the Instagram of MTVEMA you can check the availability of tickets.
To take into consideration, in 2021, the Show It started at 3:00 p.m. (Peruvian time), so it could also be the case this year.
How to vote in the 2022 MTV EMAs?
On the website of MTV Europe Music Awards 2022, people over the age of 13 can vote for their favorite artists, with no limit on the number of votes. For this, there are voting periods for the different categories.
The first stage of voting, for 17 categories, through mtvema.combegan on October 12, 2022 and ended on November 9, 2022. Catering for best video and biggest fans were not available among the categories.
Voting for the Biggest Fans category was scheduled for a second period. In this case, voting is done through the official Instagram of MTV EMA from November 10, 2022 to November 13, 2022.
Who will perform at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards?
The artists that will perform during the ceremony of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 are the following:
- David Guetta
- Gorillaz
- Baby Rexha
- Ava Max
- muse
- lewis capaldi
- Stormzy
- GAYLE
- OneRepublic
- Kalush Orchestra
- SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C (in collaboration)
- Tate McRae
- Armani White
MTV EMAs 2022: list of nominees
Best Northern Artist
- Danna Paola
- kevin kaarl
- Kenya Os
- Santa Fe Klan
- Nathanael Cano
Best Center Artist
- Danny Ocean
- Carol G
- pheid
- Manuel Turizo
- Camilo
best southern artist
- Tiny
- Bizarre
- Duki
- Mary Becerra
- Tiago PZK
best caribbean artist
- bad bunny
- Natti Natasha
- daddy yankee
- Mike Towers
- Raww Alexander
Best song
- “As It Was” Harry Styles
- “I behave pretty”, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
- “First class”, Jack Harlow
- “About damn time”, Lizzo
- “Super freaky girl”, Nicki Minaj
- “Despecha”, Rosalia
best video
- “As It Was” Harry Styles
- “Pink venom”, Blackpink
- “Woman”, Doja Cat
- “The heart part 5″, Kendrick Lamar
- “Super freaky girl”, Nicki Minaj
- “All too well”, Taylor Swift
best artist
- Adele
- Beyonce
- Harry Styles
- Nicki Minaj
- Rosalia
- Taylor Swift
best collab
- Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
- Post Malone and Doja Cat
- Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
- Tiesto and Ava Max
- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
- Shakira and Rauw Alejandro
- DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby
better live
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lady Gaga
- Kendrick Lamar
- The Weeknd
best pop artist
- billie eilish
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- Lizzo
best new artist
- Items
- Gayle
- Baby Keem
- Stephen Sanchez
- seventeen
- Dove Cameron
Best Long Form Video
- “All Too Weel”, Taylor Swift
- “Studio 666″, Foo Fighters
- “Motomami”, Rosalia
- “Fils de joie”, Stromae.ormzy
song for a cause
- “2step”, Ed Sheeran and Lil Baby
- “The heart part 5″, Kendrick Lamar
- “P*ssy”, Latto
- “About damn time”, Lizzo
- “Unholy”, Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- “Fils de joie”, Stromae
best k pop video
- blackpink
- bts
- Itzy
- seventeen
- Twice
- Lisa
best latin artist
- Anitta
- bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Becky G
- Rosalia
- Shakira
best hip hop artist
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Drake
Best Electronic Music Artist
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- Pot
- DJ Snake
best rock artist
- Foo Fighters
- Måneskin
- muse
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers
- Liam Gallagher
- The Killers
best alternative artist
- tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
- Imagine Dragons
- panic! At The Disco
- YUNGBLUD
- Gorillaz
Best R&B
- HER
- Chloe
- khalid
- Givēon
- Summer Walker
- SZA
best push artist
- Nov’21 – Nessa Barrett
- Dec’21 – Seventeen
- Jan’22 – Mae Muller
- Feb’22 – GAYLE
- March’22 – Shenseea
- April’22 – Omar Apollo
- May’22 – Wet Leg
- June’22 – Muni Long
- July’22 – Doechii
- Aug’22 – Saucy Santana
- Sept’22 – Stephen Sanchez
- Oct’22 – JVKE
