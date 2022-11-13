MTV EMAs 2022: How to watch the MTV Europe Music Awards?

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022, better known as the MTV EMAs, are close to being held and revealing, in turn, the winning artists of their awards.

On this occasion, they will once again be organized in Germany, the country with the highest attendance for this event. It will be exactly in PSD BANK DOME from Dusseldorf. Follow here all the news from the “red carpet” of the best music in Europe.

MTV EMAs Awards 2022: minute by minute Best Artist: Taylor Swift Takes Another Award at the MTV EMAs Taylor Swift took home the Best Artist award at the MTV EMAs, beating out Rosalía, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé and more. PHOTO: MTV OneRepublic plays “I ain’t worried”, their song for Top Gun: Maverick PHOTO: MTV Best Collaboration: David Guetta and Bebe Rexha win category at the MTV EMAs David Guetta and Bebe Rexha win Best Collaboration for “I’m Good (Blue). Stormzy and Debbie sing “Firebabe” at the MTV EMAs Artist Stormzy and Debbie perform before the Best Collaboration awards are presented. See also Doctor Strange 2: Defender Strange variant featured on movie merchandise PHOTO: MTV Best New Artist: Seventeen took home the award at the MTV EMAs Seventeen beat out Baby Keem, Tems, Stephen Sanchez, Dove Cameron, and Gayle. PHOTO: MTV Gorillaz and Thundercat perform “Cracker Island” at the MTV EMAs Damon Albarn took Gorillaz to the MTV EMAs and performed ‘Cracker Island’ with Thundercat. PHOTO: MTV Best Rock: Muse wins award at the MTV EMAs Muse beat out Liam Gallagher, the Foo Fighters, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and other rockers.

PHOTO: AFP Ava Max sings “Million dollar baby”, a single from her new album, which will be released next year PHOTO: MTV Taylor Swift: For this small movie she won the first prize at the MTV EMAs Watch here the video for which Taylor Swift won the first prize of the MTV EMAs. Best Long Video: Taylor Swift Wins Top Of The Night Video For All Too Well (10-Minute Version) The MTV EMAs first handed out the award for best long video. Taylor Swift took him for the video for the 10-minute version of All Too Well. The ‘swifties’ celebrated. See also Euromillions: Check today's results Tuesday, February 1, 2022 PHOTO: MTV MTV EMAs: Muse plays “Will of the people” in opening performance PHOTO: MTV MTV EMAs: the ceremony begins with David Guetta and Bebe Rexha PHOTO: MTV Best Fans: BTS’ ‘armies’ take the award BTS fans took home the Best Fans award on the red carpet at the MTV EMAs. PHOTO: Hybe MTV EMAs: Muse will perform live at the awards Muse popped in to talk about her new album and her performance tonight. PHOTO: MTV Best Costume: On the red carpet, Rita Ora wins Best Costume The presenter Ritra Ora wins the Best Costume on the “Red Carpet” of the MTV Emas.

PHOTO: MTV MTV EMAs: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora will present the awards The presenters of the MTV Emas appeared on the red carpet. PHOTO: MTV BLACKPINK: beat BTS and others for best performance in the metaverse BLACKPINK won over Justin Bieber, BTS, Charli XCX and more for their virtual performance in the PUBG game. See also Sprinters sprint and take the lead PHOTO: MTV Tate MCRae, from MTV correspondent to appear as an artist at the award ceremony. Tata McRae was a correspondent for MTV and will now perform as an artist at the awards ceremony. PHOTO: MTV MTV EMAs 2022: The Red Carpet Begins The ‘Red Carpet’ of the MTV Europe Music Awards has already begun, with interviews with various artists such as Stormzy and Bebe Rexha. Photo: MTV EMAs MTV EMAs 2022: how to watch the live broadcast? The ceremony of the MTV Europe Music Awards will be broadcast live and can be seen through the channel mtv and from its official website. In addition, the event will also be available on streaming and online services. In this way, the award will appear in Paramount+ (paid service) and in Pulo TV (gratuitous).

When are the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards?

The date set for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards is this Sunday, November 13.

Photo: composition LR/@mtvema/Twitter

How to watch the 2022 MTV EMAs?

Through television, and having cable service, you can see the award ceremony on the MTV channel. Programming can also be accessed through the services streaming Y on-line.

In this case, the event can be seen through Paramount +, which is paid; free of charge, also pluto tv. Similarly, you can see the MTV EMAs 2022 through the MTV website.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

Through the app MTV Playexclusive to MTV, you can see the programming live through the live stream. It is available from smartphone or tablet.

To access, the user must register with their cable operator and thus be able to watch at no cost.

MTV EMA 2020. Photo: MTV EMA/Instagram

How to watch Pluto TV?

pluto tv can be seen from the internet browser on the web of pluto.tv. It can also be accessed through the application on the television or mobile.

When accessing, the service will load for a few seconds, and then one of its channels will be tuned.

What time is the 2022 MTV EMAs?

The start time of the MTV EMAs 2022 has not yet been published. However, for the public interested in attending, ticket sales opened on October 25. On the Instagram of MTVEMA you can check the availability of tickets.

To take into consideration, in 2021, the Show It started at 3:00 p.m. (Peruvian time), so it could also be the case this year.

Awards ceremony of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2021. Photo: capture MTV EMAs 2021 / MTV

How to vote in the 2022 MTV EMAs?

On the website of MTV Europe Music Awards 2022, people over the age of 13 can vote for their favorite artists, with no limit on the number of votes. For this, there are voting periods for the different categories.

The first stage of voting, for 17 categories, through mtvema.combegan on October 12, 2022 and ended on November 9, 2022. Catering for best video and biggest fans were not available among the categories.

Voting for the Biggest Fans category was scheduled for a second period. In this case, voting is done through the official Instagram of MTV EMA from November 10, 2022 to November 13, 2022.

Who will perform at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards?

The artists that will perform during the ceremony of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 are the following:

David Guetta

Gorillaz

Baby Rexha

Ava Max

muse

lewis capaldi

Stormzy

GAYLE

OneRepublic

Kalush Orchestra

SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C (in collaboration)

Tate McRae

Armani White

The organization has already revealed the complete poster of the artistic presentations. Photo: Bell Media.

MTV EMAs 2022: list of nominees

Best Northern Artist

Danna Paola

kevin kaarl

Kenya Os

Santa Fe Klan

Nathanael Cano

Best Center Artist

Danny Ocean

Carol G

pheid

Manuel Turizo

Camilo

best southern artist

Tiny

Bizarre

Duki

Mary Becerra

Tiago PZK

best caribbean artist

bad bunny

Natti Natasha

daddy yankee

Mike Towers

Raww Alexander

Best song

“As It Was” Harry Styles

“I behave pretty”, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

“First class”, Jack Harlow

“About damn time”, Lizzo

“Super freaky girl”, Nicki Minaj

“Despecha”, Rosalia

best video

“As It Was” Harry Styles

“Pink venom”, Blackpink

“Woman”, Doja Cat

“The heart part 5″, Kendrick Lamar

“Super freaky girl”, Nicki Minaj

“All too well”, Taylor Swift

best artist

Adele

Beyonce

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalia

Taylor Swift

best collab

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

Post Malone and Doja Cat

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

Tiesto and Ava Max

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro

DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby

better live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd

best pop artist

billie eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Lizzo

best new artist

Items

Gayle

Baby Keem

Stephen Sanchez

seventeen

Dove Cameron

Best Long Form Video

“All Too Weel”, Taylor Swift

“Studio 666″, Foo Fighters

“Motomami”, Rosalia

“Fils de joie”, Stromae.ormzy

song for a cause

“2step”, Ed Sheeran and Lil Baby

“The heart part 5″, Kendrick Lamar

“P*ssy”, Latto

“About damn time”, Lizzo

“Unholy”, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

“Fils de joie”, Stromae

best k pop video

blackpink

bts

Itzy

seventeen

Twice

Lisa

best latin artist

Anitta

bad bunny

J Balvin

Becky G

Rosalia

Shakira

best hip hop artist

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Future

Jack Harlow

Drake

Best Electronic Music Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Pot

DJ Snake

best rock artist

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

muse

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Liam Gallagher

The Killers

best alternative artist

tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Imagine Dragons

panic! At The Disco

YUNGBLUD

Gorillaz

Best R&B

HER

Chloe

khalid

Givēon

Summer Walker

SZA

best push artist