How CEO Reiner Winkler steers the group through the crisis – and how Corona is changing the aviation industry. By Wolfgang Ehrensberger and Klaus Schachinger

I.In the Corona year 2020, the slump in global air traffic plunged airlines, aircraft manufacturers and suppliers deep into crisis. The engine specialist MTU was also badly hit. “We had to make tough decisions quickly,” says CEO Reiner Winkler. “Some of our business partners have criticized this because they expected a quick recovery.” In the interview, Winkler explains how MTU has taken countermeasures and how the DAX group wants to position itself in the Corona world.

€ uro on Sunday: When did you realize the seriousness of the situation?

Reiner Winkler: In fact, we still had an extremely strong first quarter of 2020. Up until March, the prevailing view was that although Corona was expanding beyond China, the crisis was in the form of a V-curve with a rapid recovery. Then we were hit with full force by Corona in Europe at the end of March.

How did you react?

Securing liquidity was our top priority because of the extreme uncertainty. We have slowed down massive investments, cut personnel and material costs and introduced short-time working early on. At this point in time, we were already expecting that Corona would hit our industry hard and that the forecasts for air traffic would become gloomier from month to month – which is what happened.

The balance sheet for the dramatic year follows on February 18. How does it turn out?

As announced, we expect sales to decline by ten to 13 percent to four to 4.2 billion euros for the 2020 financial year. That is a manageable minus. The operating profit margin (EBIT) should decline from 16 to ten percent, but it will still be clearly positive. We are also assuming a clearly positive cash flow.

Why are the consequences manageable?

There are three reasons for this: The military business is not affected at all by the Corona crisis. It actually grew slightly in 2020. Fortunately, in the civil sector we have two engine programs in our product portfolio that are very strongly focused on cargo aircraft. The freight sector experienced a real boom in 2020 because many passenger planes for freight transport failed. The maintenance area, which is very important to us, was hit hard by the crisis, but here we were at least able to ensure capacity utilization through special effects.

Nevertheless, you also had to cut capacities and cut 1200 jobs.

To clarify: The decline is not a job cut, but includes the capacity cut. We have cut our workforce by a total of ten to 15 percent, using instruments such as reducing from 40 to 35 hour contracts, partial retirement and a volunteer program. We have also cut fixed-term and temporary employment contracts, introduced short-time work one day a week and were able to adapt relatively gently to the fall in demand.

Are the measures sufficient?

From today’s perspective, yes. By the end of 2020, around 80 to 85 percent of the capacity adjustment had been implemented, the rest will be spread over 2021.

Are site projects like the new plant in Serbia now being abandoned?

Our site expansion is not affected by the savings. We postponed the two new locations in China and Serbia by a year, but did not question them. We believe that aviation is recovering from this crisis and that we need this capacity in the medium term.

Before the crisis, MTU had a sizeable order backlog of 20 billion euros. What cancellations were there?

Most airlines only postponed their orders on the timeline; there were only a few cancellations. For example, Airbus has reduced the production rate of the best-selling A320neo from 60 to 40 aircraft per month. That could easily go up again at the end of this year. Our order backlog at the end of September was still just under 20 billion euros. Even in this difficult year 2020, we were able to acquire new orders worth five billion dollars in repairs. This shows that we are well positioned with our business model.

You mentioned China. The market recovered quickly there. Do you see the risk of setbacks?

The Chinese market has indeed recovered quickly. Our existing location in China is fully utilized, i.e. at pre-crisis level. Domestic traffic is also at pre-crisis level, at least in terms of the number of flights. Corona mutations have also created uncertainty in China again, but the Chinese are fighting this very rigorously.

What will the financial year 2021 be like?

We expect stable new deliveries in the civil sector. We expect slight sales growth in the civil spare parts and military business. Civil repairs are likely to have the most significant increase in sales at over 20 percent.

Regarding the still tense situation of the airlines: Could there be a wave of consolidation here?

Difficult to judge. In the USA, consolidation is already well advanced. In Europe, however, the market is fragmented. The top five airlines in the USA have around 75 percent market share, in Europe around 50 percent. Political interests are likely to make greater consolidation in Europe difficult. The best example of this is the Italian airline Alitalia.

How is Corona changing air traffic?

Everyone expects that the classic short haul, i.e. with the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, will recover faster than the long haul. The return to the old level should take longer here.

And are you correctly positioned with your engine program?

Yes. This applies to the V2500 engine for the A320 as well as the new fuel-saving geared turbofan engine family. This puts us in a much stronger position with jets for short and medium-haul flights than with planes for long-haul flights.



