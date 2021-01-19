This 104th extraordinary edition of the Coupe de France will also remain historic for overseas clubs. Because of the health crisis, clubs in New Caledonia, Polynesia and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon were stopped in the fall for lack of authorization to travel. In the Antilles, Guyana and the Indian Ocean, the FFF has chosen to set up regional zones. This is how the Mayotte team, FC M’Tsapéré, will play the 32nd round for the first time, without going through the 8th round, after eliminating the Reunionese from Saint-Pierre in December. M’Tsapéré players are now waiting for their future opponent. Hoping that the health crisis will not precipitate before the end of the adventure.