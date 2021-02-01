The Employment Regulation File also affects 89 workers at the industrial group’s facilities in Navarra A worker at the Fuente Álamo MTorres plant, in a file photo. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM EP Murcia Monday, February 1, 2021, 17:04



The management of the industrial group MTorres, a company in the aeronautical sector, announced this Monday to the works council the presentation of an ERE for the dismissal of 75 workers at the plant located in Fuente Álamo. The Employment Regulation File also affects 89 workers at the Torres de Elorz factory, in Navarra.

The president of the works council at the Navarra plant, Carlos Ibáñez Alfaro (CCOO), stated that CC OO “will work so that the layoffs announced for March 15 become voluntary departures or early retirements.” Ibáñez said in a statement that the union is “aware of the complicated situation our market is going through, but we believe that we are a plant with a future and projection”, so it will work “responsibly to maintain employment and make the center viable of Torres de Elorz ». As explained by the president of the committee, the intention of the management is to apply the layoffs between March 15 and March 26. The union asked the Government of Navarra to support their demands.