It is currently one of the few truly unique Hot Hatches that technically differs from the competition. We are of course talking about the Audi RS3. Despite the fact that we live in 2023 and combustion engines are the source of evil, Audi has found a way to still deliver the five-cylinder. Yes, a five-cylinder engine under the hood of a C-segment car.

Admittedly, the price is ridiculous for a C-segmenter (more than a ton…), but the performance is also bizarre for the segment. It is of course possible that you want more in terms of performance. With four-wheel drive and rock-solid handling, you can easily have some extra power. And like @martijngizmo once said: no car has ever gotten worse with an extra 100 horsepower.

MTM RS3

In this case we have a series of upgrades for you from MTM. That stands for Motoren Technik Mayer. They have four different packages for the RS3 on offer to make your RS3 an even more intense bomb. In this case, they have upgrades for the model with the OPF.

The first stage is the M-Cantronic. That is a bypass module that operates around the original ECU. This makes it possible to realize a considerable increase in power: 465 hp! The advantage of this is that you can remove the module in no time and the motor is then back to standard.

Up to 653 hp!

A step more intense is the Stage I, then the ECU is rewritten and you get a sports filter. The result? 506 Pferden! BAM! Do you want more? That is of course possible. That’s Stage II and then MTM mounts its own intake manifold kit. Then the power rises to 542 hp.

But the ultimate stage is Stage III, then you get a hybrid turbo and a different air intake. The power then rises to 653 hp. What the performance is, MTM does not mention, but it does say that the limiter has been removed. Of course it is also possible to equip the car with other brakes, chassis and many more upgrades.

