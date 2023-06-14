There are only nine days left until the official worldwide launch for the edition The Lord of the Rings: Tales from Middle-earthseries dedicated to the tales of Tolkien, which collects all the characters and settings present in the trilogy of books in playing card format, for the archetypal card game of all the others, Magic The Gathering.

As we know in this fabulous expansion, among others, there will be one card in particular, namely that of theUnique Ring forged by Sauron the Deceiver himself. This fabulous card has a single edition, i.e. there is only one copy in the world, in line with the Tolkenian myth that we live in books.

The bounty on the card was first fixed at $150K then immediately jump to $1 million while just today the aforementioned size appears to have been raised to $2 millions. Gremio de Dregonesretail card dealer, has made it clear that he will pay this sum to the lucky one who finds the card but not only: the owner of the One Ring will also be ferried to Valenciaretailer’s location, and will be offered a travel award.

Obviously the price of this unique piece is destined to rise over time and only the latter will be able to tell us how much it will be worth.