Change of plans, or rather of partner, in view of the Cape Epic for Vincenzo Nibali. The 38-year-old Sicilian had plans to participate in the Cape Epic, one of the most demanding mountain bike marathon races (scheduled in South Africa from 19 to 26 March) together with Ivan Santaromita, already Italian on the road and his former teammate at the time Liquidgas. But Santaromita was injured – a fractured finger and a radius – falling during a mtb stage race in which he was participating as a preparation with Nibali himself in Andalusia between the end of February and the beginning of March.

Hence the need for the gearbox (they compete in pairs): Nibali will participate in the Cape Epic with Samuele Porro, an expert biker already capable of finishing on the Cape Epic podium, who is part of the Wilier-Pirelli team. Lo Squalo will instead pedal on Scott bikes, the same bikes that equip the Q36.5, the newborn Swiss Professional team of which he is a consultant. The Nibali-Porro team should be called Team Italian Friends. Samuele Porro, from the Como area of ​​Guanzate, was born on 15 May 1988. and is one of the most expert Italian bikers. Marathon specialist, he was Italian champion five times, European silver twice (2019 and 2021) and world bronze (2019).