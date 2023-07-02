The closing day of the MTB World Cup in Val di Sole crowns the most eagerly awaited champions, but in cross country there is also glory for Italy thanks to Martina Berta, second in the Women Elite race. Under 23 races to the Canadian Woods and the Danish Pedersen

Triumph of Nino Schurter in the MTB World Cup event in Daolasa di Commezadura, in Trentino. The Swiss champion, reigning world champion, takes his sixth pearl in Val di Sole, the 35th of a legendary parable in the Cup. Among the women, the Dutch Puck Pieterse repeats the success achieved in the cyclo-cross World Cup, on the snow of Vermiglio. Well done to the tricolor Martina Berta who finishes in 2nd place and achieves her best career result in the Cup trials. Level confirmations also for the Canadian Carter Woods and the Danish Sofie Pedersen, winners of the Under 23 races.

The Swiss ace in Val di Sole has been a long ride. An authentic lesson given to younger opponents by a 37-year-old who has no intention of abdicating. Behind the Scott-SRAM Team athlete, as in the 2021 World Championship, came Mathias Flückiger (Thomus-Maxon), still second but this time further away, at 27". Third place for the Romanian, new European champion, Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory) at 38", author of a remarkable comeback in the second part of the race. The Italians are far away: the twins Daniele and Luca Braidot have never been in the heat of the race, finishing their efforts respectively in 12th and 13th place.

Smiles, hugs, tears and the songs of the fans shouting your name: it will be difficult for Martina Berta to forget this match. Only the phenomenon of the moment, Puck Pieterse, was right in the Aosta Valley thanks to a race conducted and controlled from start to finish. This is the third victory of the season (out of four races) in the Cup for the Dutchman from Alpecin-Deuceninck. Behind Berta, who finished 52 seconds behind the winner, the Australian Rebecca Henderson, third at 1'00". "Great, it was a crazy race. I didn't expect it – commented Martina Berta, overwhelmed by the effort and emotions -. In the central phase of the race I managed to stay with Pauline, we collaborated, and when she fell for a moment it was difficult to maintain concentration, because I didn't expect to be alone at that moment. Getting on the podium in Val di Sole, wearing the tricolor jersey, in front of all these fans, is something magnificent".

