Action in the STF alleges unconstitutionality and impact of R$ 335 million on the State’s coffers

The government of Mato Grosso is challenging in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) an amendment made to the state Constitution that gave public employees the right to retire under the state’s own pension scheme as long as they have been employed by it for more than 5 years. ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) 7683 was distributed to Minister Cristiano Zanin.

The state government maintains that the change, made by state constitutional amendment 114 of 2023, creates a new category of beneficiaries of the Social Security Regime, with an impact on public coffers of R$335 million.

Another argument is that it is unconstitutional to allow public employees to join the special scheme based solely on length of service or contribution, when, in fact, this type of employment relationship is restricted to public employees holding permanent positions. According to the government, the change also infringes on the Union’s authority to issue general rules on social security law.

With information from STF.