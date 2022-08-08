





By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Corn ethanol plants should not be at risk of raw material supply, even in the face of a scenario in which China starts importing the Brazilian cereal later this year, as the industry’s purchases have already been carried out in advance, said this Monday the superintendent of Imea, Cleiton Gauer.

The export from Brazil to the Chinese, which is being negotiated by the governments of both countries, tends to cause a spike in domestic corn prices, but the ethanol sector would only feel this impact in this year’s purchases for the product that will be delivered in 2023.

“The impact on the price will depend a lot on the volume that the Chinese are going to buy,” he told Reuters during an event in São Paulo.

“With regard to supply, I don’t see a problem, because what most industries process and operate now is corn bought in advance,” added a specialist from the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)







