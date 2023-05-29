Estadão Contenti

5/29/2023

São Paulo, 29th – Mato Grosso progresses slowly in the winter corn harvest of the 2022/23 harvest and removed from the fields 0.49% of the sown area in the State, until last Friday, 26th, compared to 0.16% in previous Friday, the 19th, informed the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea), in a bulletin. The advance, in the week, was 0.33 percentage point.

Work is behind schedule in relation to the total harvested in the same period of the 2021/22 crop year, which reached 2.37% of the sown area.

