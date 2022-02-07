São Paulo, 7 – The cattle herd in Mato Grosso grew by 1.624 million head in 2021, now totaling 32.788 million head, the state government said in a statement. According to data from the Instituto de Defesa Agropecuária de Mato Grosso (Indea), the herd grew by 5.2% from November 2020 to November 2021, and in practically all regions of the state, with the exception of Barra do Garças, where there was a decline. of 0.6%.

“The Regionals of Cáceres, Alta Floresta, Barra do Bugres, São Felix do Araguaia, Pontes and Lacerda and Juína had growth above the state average, the latter with the highest increase (10.4%)”, says the note from the ministry. .

According to Indea inspector João Marcelo Néspoli, one of the explanations for the growth of the Mato Grosso herd is the retention of matrices for calf production – given the high prices paid for replacement cattle in recent months.

“In the years 2020 and 2021, there was a significant reduction in the number of females slaughtered, an amount of 713,757 heads, when comparing 2019 with 2021”, explained João Marcelo.

Another hypothesis is the deceleration of slaughtering due to the closing of the international market, since generally situations of insecurity in the market can generate greater retention. Slaughter was reinstated in November and December 2021.

