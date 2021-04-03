Russian specialists from MSTU im. Bauman confirmed the economic payback of the project of the American entrepreneur Elon Musk to launch small satellites on Falcon 9 rockets on a regular basis, according to the theses of the report, published in the collection of Academic Readings on Astronautics.

Earlier, Musk SpaceX offered a service to launch small satellites weighing up to 200 kg on a regular basis at a fixed price of $ 1 million.

The report notes that we are talking about the lowest price for launching satellites of this mass.

Employees of the Moscow State Technical University Bauman calculated the efficiency of the investment project by determining the net present value of the flow of payments (Net Present Value).

The calculations took into account project investments, start-up payments, return of the first stage, as well as its maintenance and insurance.

“Calculations show that by the end of the first year such a project becomes profitable with a profitability of about 15-20%,” the document is quoted as saying “RIA News»On Saturday, April 3.

It is noted that the project is SpaceX’s response to the growing competition from private and state-owned companies that are engaged in the development and operation of light and medium-class launch vehicles.

Earlier, on March 14, it was reported that a heavy launch vehicle Falcon 9 was launched into orbit with another batch of mini-satellites to replenish the orbital constellation of the global Internet coverage of the Starlink system.