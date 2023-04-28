Minister of Agriculture defended that the State help the agrarian reform, but within the law

One day after reading the request for the creation of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) that will investigate acts of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers), the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, said this Thursday (27.Apr.2023) that the creation of the commission is “prerogative of the National Congress“.

Before meeting with former portfolio ministers, Fávaro stressed that the election is over and that the CPI should not be “political podium”. According to him, the priority is to strengthen agriculture and food production.

“The National Congress has the prerogative of installing a CPI when it deems that there is something out of order in society. What I have to say, and I would really like it, is that this CPI does not become a political platform. The election is over, and we have to think about the future and strengthen agriculture. I fully agree that it is not time to invade productive land, it is never time to invade productive land“, he declared.

Fávaro also defended that the State support agrarian reform, but within the law.

“It is the role of the State to help bring about agrarian reform, but within the law. Invasion of productive land is not conceivable. It will not have any effect, invaded land is not to be used for agrarian reform“, he added.

