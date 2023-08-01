Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/31/2023 – 22:45 Share

The Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) occupied this Monday (31) an area belonging to Embrapa in Petrolina, Pernambuco. Between August 1st and 4th, the site will host the Semiarid Show, a technological innovation fair focused on family farming.

According to the movement, the site was occupied, early in the morning, to demand progress from the federal government in meeting guidelines presented four months ago, such as the settlement of families camped in the region.

“The families claim that since the agreements were signed almost four months ago, there has been no progress in the claimed guidelines, they have become stagnant, and that the protest was aimed at resuming dialogue with the competent bodies so that they were fulfilled”, said a statement from the MST.

The MST informed that the area was vacated in the afternoon after the “resumption of dialogue with representatives of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture (MDA) and the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra), which committed itself to fulfilling the agreements signed even last April”.

The landless already had occupied Embrapa in Petrolina in April.

Among the agreed points, according to the movement, are inspections and expropriation of areas in the region, such as bankrupt plants, for the construction of settlements; avoid evictions from settlements installed in the Zona da Mata Sul; implementation of projects for the commercialization of food produced in areas of agrarian reform and recreation of Incra’s superintendence in Petrolina.

A Brazil Agency sought advice from the MDA for positioning and awaits response.