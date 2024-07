MST to send observers to Venezuelan elections | Photo: EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) will send observers to Venezuela to monitor the country’s elections on July 28. The information was confirmed by the agrarian movement’s press office to People’s Gazette. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) was also invited by the Chavista regime, but will not send observers to the election.

There are still no details about the MST delegation that will be sent. The movement was one of the Brazilian social organizations that were invited by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela to monitor the electoral process in the country – the body is the highest electoral entity and is controlled by allies of Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan dictator who has been in power for over 14 years.

The use of international observers in elections around the world is one of the requirements to guarantee the legitimacy of the election. Dictator Nicolás Maduro, however, has been accused of manipulating the elections and interfering with the participation of these observers. Recently, the autocrat withdrew the invitation extended to the European Union and has prioritized invitations to organizations aligned with his regime.

This Thursday (11), Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, said that the country will receive more than 635 international observers interested in following the votes.

In Brazil, in addition to the MST and TSE, Cebrapaz (Brazilian Center for Solidarity with the People and the Struggle for Peace) was invited by the Venezuelan regime to monitor the election.

In April of this year, Cebrapaz and MST were among the 19 left-wing movements and parties that signed and sent a letter of support to Maduro. In the document, the groups defend the Venezuelan electoral process and its integrity, stating that “the electoral power is independent and is at the same level as the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive.”