In September 2020 rice was the great villain of inflation. The kilo of the traditional white bean reached R$ 8 in supermarkets. At the same time, at the Armazém do Campo chains, the price of the organic product remained 25% lower, at R$6. movement of Landless Rural Workers (MST) – the largest producer of organic rice in the country. With 39 years of experience, he is still linked in the conservative imagination only to the occupation of unproductive land and the struggle in the countryside. Causes still maintained, but not unique. With its network of markets, it proves that it is viable to have different models for food retailing, allowing the generation of direct income for rural workers linked to the offer of higher quality food at fair prices. With the current 24 stores, the forecast is to open another 25 this year.

The history of the Armazém do Campo chain begins before its creation, with the first seed planted at the beginning of the first Lula government, when organic products were purchased to compose school lunches. From this, the need arises to professionalize the commercialization of the products of the settlements. Evolving the organized model, organic fairs appear in the cities and, in 2016, the Armazém do Campo brand. The markets bring together products from settlers grown in an organic and agroecological way. In all, there are more than 1,000 organizations, including associations and cooperatives, responsible for supplying the network. Despite being the majority, commercialization is not exclusive to MST participants. Other family farming groups, such as quilombolas and riverside dwellers, also offer their production through this channel. “Our principle is associativism. To work on cooperation in its various dimensions”, said the coordinator of Armazém do Campo, Ademar Ludwig.

Two central issues in the chain’s operation are logistics and product assortment. The priority is always for what was produced locally, facilitating transportation. To support the supply of the South and Southeast regions, there are three distribution centers located in Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and São Paulo. The logistical challenge added to the principle of agroecological production interferes with food availability. With a consumer culture that disregards seasonality, the tendency is for people to want everything at any time. To circumvent this, the bet is on the diversity of options. “We make an effort to have tomatoes all year round, but because of the logistics, the value increases, and the philosophy of organic is also to have a more fixed price”, said Ludwig.

Pricing was one of the factors responsible for the growth in visibility of Armazém do Campo. In recent years, while food inflation has raised the price of the basic food basket, Ludwig guarantees that the chain has been able to maintain consistency. “Food has to be based on its production, not a commodity.” This mentality brings some security in the composition of values. Another factor that helps explain the network’s growth is the increase in interest in organic products nationwide. For the director of the Association for the Promotion of Organic Products (Organis), Cobi Cruz, demand, although still small given its potential, is growing with people’s concern for healthier food, sustainability and ease of access. “It is clear that there is a restructuring for this type of product.”

E-COMMERCE In addition to physical store chains, Armazém do Campo has an online operation. In São Paulo, the city with the model’s pilot store and the highest sales volume, this structure is more consolidated. The site focuses on the sale of industrialized products for the region and accessories, such as caps, distributed throughout Brazil. On WhatsApp, the sale of produce is carried out. The two channels together represent between 20% and 25% of the store’s revenue. Without disclosing the amount collected from sales, Ludwig explains that the logic of the financial composition is to maintain the operation of the units, considering employee expenses, space rental, bills and maintenance. The profit goes all to the producer. In São Paulo alone, 500 thousand items are sold per year, with 40 thousand calls in the period. Revenue growth is around 10% per year, considering more mature stores. The expansion plan, outlined in 2020, plans to double the number of stores annually. Everything indicates that it will be fulfilled in 2023, with the opening of 25 units. Testing an unconventional model, the MST expands its operations to retail.