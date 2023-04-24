The Movement of Landless Rural Workers (MST) carried out three more occupations in Bahia this Sunday (23), following on from the mobilizations of the “Red April”. More than 500 families occupied land considered unproductive by the MST in different regions of the State.

The new actions took place after the movement, in response to appeals from the federal government, vacated a research area of ​​the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) in the rural area of ​​Petrolina (PE).

As announced this Sunday by the MST, around 118 families have reoccupied a farm in Guaratinga, in the south of Bahia. In the Jiquiriçá Valley, southwest of the state, another 200 families occupied a farm in the municipality of Jaguaquara. The third occupation took place in Juazeiro, in northern Bahia, where approximately 200 families took over 4,000 hectares of land.

In addition to being a campaign in defense of agrarian reform, “Red April” commemorates the 27th anniversary of the Eldorado do Carajás massacre, in Pará, where, on April 17, 1996, 19 landless workers were killed by military police. .