Movement claims that the areas will be left as soon as the Ministry of Development fulfills the promised measures

The MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) entered into an agreement with government entities and decided to vacate the headquarters of the Embrapa (Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa e Agropecuária), in Pernambuco, and the paper and cellulose producer Suzanoin the Holy Spirit.

The movement claims that the areas will be vacated “after arrangements” of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture. The federal government is committed to taking measures to settle the families that are in the areas of Embrapa and Suzano.

The MST says that the families will leave the occupied areas when the government authorizes the inspection of 5 areas in Petrolina, in the interior of Pernambuco, and creates a negotiating table between MST, Suzano, the federal government and the government of Espírito Santo. According to the movement, the group will hold assemblies and leave the areas as soon as the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, announces the measures.

Suzano’s farm, in Aracruz, Espírito Santo, was occupied on Monday (April 17, 2023) by around 200 families. The headquarters of Embrapa, in Petrolina, in the interior of Pernambuco, was invaded on Sunday (April 16) by around 600 families.

The group has invaded several properties since the beginning of April, in an attempt to dialogue with the government. In addition to regularizing the settlements, the group also asked for the appointment of new Incra (National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform) superintendents.

So far, the government has appointed 8 new superintendents. However, 7 states are still without nominations: Rondônia, Roraima, Alagoas, Tocantins, Amazonas and Amapá and Minas Gerais.

According to the MST, the Ministry of Agrarian Development and the General Secretariat of the Presidency stated that they will launch an Agrarian Reform plan in May, with measures, targets and a timetable.