Minister of Secom states that the movement has already delivered more than 15,000 lunch boxes since the start of the rains in Rio Grande do Sul

The minister of If with (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentastated this Wednesday (29.nov.2023) that the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) “It is an example of solidarity for Brazil”. According to him, the movement delivered more than 15,000 lunch boxes to homeless families in several municipalities since the start of the rains in Rio Grande do Sul. Upon finding “companions” in Nova Santa Rita (RS) and Eldorado do Sul (RS), the minister said he reaffirmed his “commitment to the fight for agroecology and family farming, which brings quality food to the table” of the people. The statement was made in a publication shared on social media of Pepper. He is from Santa Maria (RS)