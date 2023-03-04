Minister of Agrarian Development stated in an interview with “Folha” that the MST invasion was an isolated case

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeirasaid in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo that the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will protect private property, according to the Constitution. It will also require the “fulfillment of the social function of property”.

At reportage Published this Saturday (4.Mar.2023), Teixeira described the invasion by the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) on 3 eucalyptus farms owned by Suzano, a pulp paper company, as an isolated case.

The episode took place on Monday (Feb 27) in the municipalities of Teixeira de Freitas, Mucuri and Caravelas, in the extreme south of Bahia. In addition to Suzano’s land, a 4th area, Fazenda Limoeiro, was also occupied.

Teixeira said that he did not expect this attitude from the movement: “It is now up to me to help overcome this conflict and it is also up to me to establish preventive mechanisms for new conflicts”.

On Thursday (March 2), the minister had declared that the government would act as a mediator to find a peaceful solution to the case.

MST X SUZANO

According to Ceres Hadich, a member of the National Directorate of the MST, the farms were occupied after Suzano failed to comply with agreements.

“An agreement had been established between Suzano and other eucalyptus producing companies in the region and this agreement was made together with the then Ministry of Agrarian Development. In that agreement, it was guaranteed that the families that gained possession of that land would be settled”Ceres said in an interview with Power360.

The MST also claims that the property at Fazenda Limoeiro would have been abandoned for 15 years. About 1,700 families from the movement in Bahia occupied the 4 areas. They claim to “immediate dispossession” to carry out agrarian reform.

Watch (18min42s):

In a note, Suzano said that it awaits the analysis of the action for repossession of the farm in the municipality of Caravelas and that it expects to receive the same determination of repossession of the municipalities of Mucuri and Teixeira de Freitas in the coming days. The company did not mention the agreement with the MST, cited by the movement.